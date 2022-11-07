Bravo's Family Karma premiered with season 3 on November 6, 2022. Episode 1 focused on Vishal and Richa's wedding celebrations, and viewers also got a glimpse into the lives of the other cast members and what they have been up to since the end of season 2.
One change that shocked Family Karma stars as well as fans was the news of Anisha Ramakrishna's new beau.
While Vishal and Richa sent out the invites long ago and expected an early RSVP, Anisha called them a few days prior to their wedding in Mexico to let them know that she was coming. The fact that she was coming on such short notice upset the couple, but they were still glad she could make it.
After arriving for the wedding celebrations in Mexico, Anisha revealed that she had moved to Arizona just five days back. This shocked the Family Karma stars. It turns out that Anisha met a man and fell in love with him. After dating for some time, she decided to move in with him in Arizona.
While the news of her new boyfriend came as a surprise to everyone, people were curious to know who her new beau was. However, Anisha has kept it a secret.
The Family Karma star revealed that she didn't want to get the rumor mill churning, so she decided to hide his identity. Anisha also claimed that her boyfriend was busy with work and didn't want to get his business involved with the show.
Although Anisha has decided to keep her beau's identity under wraps, fans on social media are curious to know who the mystery man is.
"Hope Anisha doesn't do that" - Family Karma fans urge Anisha to reveal boyfriend's identity to her family
Taking to Twitter, fans questioned who Anisha's mystery man is. Some wondered why she was so keen on keeping his identity hidden, while others claimed that the least she could do was reveal his name and identity to her friends.
More on Anisha and her new beau from Family Karma
During her confessional with Brian, Anisha revealed that the only two people who knew about her beau from the start were Brian and Bali. Brian revealed that although he didn't meet him in person, they have face-timed, and added that he was a nice person from what he gathered from their conversation.
Although the series just premiered with season 3, the filming happened long ago. Since then, Anisha has gone on to marry her mystery man. When BravoCon took place earlier last month, Anisha revealed that she had gotten married to him in an intimate ceremony just before the major event.
The two have been together for a year and a half. In an interview with Bravo TV, Anisha revealed that they had their first date in New York City and their second date was in Philly. She said she fell in love with him on their fourth date, although he fell in love with her later.
