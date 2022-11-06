Is Anisha Ramakrishna married? Family Karma star’s personal life explored ahead of Season 3 premiere

Bravo's reality show Family Karma is renewed for a third season, focusing on American-Indian socialites living in Miami, Florida. Season 3 will showcase the reality stars' love life and how it has changed since season 2.

The show follows the lives of Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Vishal Parvani. Joining the show's upcoming season as a full-time cast member is Rish Karam, Monica's boyfriend.

Family Karma is set to premiere on November 6 and will showcase a Big Fat Indian Wedding as co-stars Vishal and Richa tie the knot with a three-day Bollywood-themed wedding in Mexico. However, they’re not the only Bravo stars whose love life is thriving.

Anisha Ramakrisha recently tied the knot with her boyfriend, who may or may not make an appearance on the show. The 37-year-old was over the moon when she got engaged and spoke about it on her podcast Currently Cringing. When the Family Karma cast found out, they were excited and have supported her ever since.

Family Karma star Anisha Ramakrisha fell in love with her husband on the couple's fourth date

Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna is married. She and Brian recently spoke to Sara Gore, where the host asked about her marriage. The Bravo star revealed that she’s been married for less than a month. When asked if it's tough to keep things private while doing a reality show, she jokingly said that their marriage works because he’s never around.

She said:

"Even if he were to be on the show, he wouldn’t actually be there."

The reality star was dating her husband for a year and a half before they tied the knot. In a conversation with Daily Dish, Anisha stated that she fell in love with him on their fourth date, which was a weekend in Miami. She also added that he fell in love with her after a few months “like a normal person.”

Anisha also added that most people cry tears of joy during their proposal, but she wanted to punch someone in the face. She was originally proposed to at home. However, when the ring turned out to be too big, the reality star knew she wanted another go at it. She said:

"My boyfriend did ask me to marry him not on one knee but sitting on the couch, in the living room. No pomp and circumstance."

The couple sent back the ring and set a deadline for themselves, but their chosen day wasn’t ideal as her astrologer said that it was a black moon day. The couple decided on another day and a place where the proposal would be held. However, not everything went according to plan that day, leaving the Family Karma star angry and annoyed.

But all of that has been in the past now since she recently married the man of her dreams and is happier than ever. Fans will most definitely not see the Bravo star’s husband during Family Karma season 3. In a conversation with ET, she explained that while she signed up to share her personal life with the world, her beau did not. Anisha stated:

"I think it’s very difficult to start a show single, and you let it all hang out and then you meet someone, and that person didn’t sign up for what you’re doing."

She added:

"I do share a lot. You just don’t see the unicorn."

Unicorn is Anisha’s nickname for her husband, who thinks that what she does is amazing but also doesn’t want to be a part of the limelight.

More about Anisha Ramakrishna

Anisha Ramakrishna from Family Karma is a 37-year-old who has put her life on display as an Indian-American living in Miami. She was born in Calcutta, India, and moved to Florida with her family as a child.

By 2011, she was living in New York and working with a fashion brand. In 2017, the reality star started her own clothing brand Currently, which is dedicated to women of all backgrounds and shapes. Along with her clothing line, Anisha sells a variety of merchandise under the label No Sharam and even runs her own podcast, Currently Cringing.

Stay tuned to see what the reality star will do next as Family Karma returns to the screens.

