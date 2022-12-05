"Brian was wrong for this": Fans slam Brian for going to Rish instead of Monica with cheating allegations on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members spending some quality time with each other as well as their family members. While some had a fun time, others had a few issues that had to be addressed, leading to confrontations and conflicts amongst them, creating some well-needed drama for viewers.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Brian accepted that he had spoken to Rish over the latter's cheating allegations. Fans, however, felt that Brian should have gone to Monica with the information as they were friends and not to Rish, who had allegedly cheated on Monica. One tweeted:

Natty D 🇹🇹 @StJamesGirl78 Brian was wrong for this. Monica is your childhood friend but you went to the guy to tip him off. That’s not friendship #FamilyKarma Brian was wrong for this. Monica is your childhood friend but you went to the guy to tip him off. That’s not friendship #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of the series has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. While some have earned the title of being the fan favorite, others have been criticized for their behavior on the show.

The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode reads:

"The scandalous cheating rumour about Monica and Rish continues to spread throughout the community and ultimately threatens the entire friend group, leading to confrontations, lies and betrayals."

Amrit confronts Brian about the rumor on Family Karma

On tonight's episode of Family Karma, rumors about Rish allegedly cheating on Monica got deeper, fracturing friendships and relationships. The previous week, the cast including Amrit, Nicholas, Brian, Anisha, Vishal and Richa, gathered for brunch. However, the conversation soon turned tense when Amrit made a big revelation.

Amrit stated that he and his fiance Nicholas met Rish's brother Sonit's girlfriend Nirja, who made a dramatic revelation. Apparently, she had stated that Rish was cheating on Monica. When the cast heard the same, they were at a loss for words over the potential tension in the couple's relationship.

As soon as Brian heard the same, he was shocked, considering he and Monica had been friends for the longest time and he was also close to her boyfriend Rish. At dinner, the Family Karma star confessed to potentially making Rish aware of the same. Eventually, Brian revealed that he had, in fact, told Rish and gave him a "heads-up."

This week, Amrit found out that Brian had gone to Rish with the information. When he confronted Brian on the same, the latter confessed to giving Rish a warning, which frustrated him. Initially, Brian kept lying about not telling Rish anything, however after Amrit kept pushing him to tell the truth, he accepted his mistake.

However, it was too late for Amrit. He was frustrated about primarily bringing the rumor up, but at the same time was also disappointed with Brian going to Rish with the allegation when it was said in confidence. The Family Karma star eventually realized his mistake and decided to come clean to Monica with what Nirja told him. But prior to that, he disinvited Brian from his and Nicholas' bachelor party.

Although Brian realized his mistake, the star also noted that he had talked about going to Rish to Vishal. He eventually added up the consequences of the same and realized that Vishal had relayed the message to Amrit, which had created all of the chaos. When he confronted Vishal about the same, the latter agreed to the same.

Later on in the episode, Amrit and Nicholas met Monica for brunch and told her about the rumor. They talked about the information from Nirja about Rish potentially cheating on her. Amrit also stated that Monica's longtime friend Brian knew about the same and instead of coming to her, he went to Rish with the information.

The conversation on Family Karma eventually led to Monica being frustrated about her friends keeping secrets from her.

Fans slam Brian for going to Rish instead of Monica with the information

Fans took to social media to slam Brian for not going to Monica first with Rish's cheating allegation as they had been friends for a longer time. Check out what they have to say.

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill #FamilyKarma Now Brian you messed up on this one Now Brian you messed up on this one 😬 #FamilyKarma

Blabbing Bravo. @blabbingbravo I think Brian calling Rish first and not Monica, tells us what we already know. #FamilyKarma I think Brian calling Rish first and not Monica, tells us what we already know. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/iW0wOAuzEg

Nida @nidzi1k @DuchessCadbury It’s clear there’s something not right about this cheating rumour with Rishi. Brian is messy for telling him after Amrit said not to. Now he’s lying to Amrit and that’s disrespectful to the friendship #FamilyKarma @DuchessCadbury It’s clear there’s something not right about this cheating rumour with Rishi. Brian is messy for telling him after Amrit said not to. Now he’s lying to Amrit and that’s disrespectful to the friendship #FamilyKarma

chantal @chantall3112 Brian knows he messed up and Amrit is coming for him period #FamilyKarma Brian knows he messed up and Amrit is coming for him period #FamilyKarma

Stella @stellaspeaks1 Prepping? Ewww Brian why are you more loyal to Rishi instead of Monica? #FamilyKarma Prepping? Ewww Brian why are you more loyal to Rishi instead of Monica? #FamilyKarma

Archie ☮️ @archie2445 Brian shouldn't have said anything to Rish. If he was going to say something, it should have been to Monica. #familykarma Brian shouldn't have said anything to Rish. If he was going to say something, it should have been to Monica. #familykarma

ted @JcanTediBear Brian should have tipped of HIS FRIEND Monica #FamilyKarma Brian should have tipped of HIS FRIEND Monica #FamilyKarma

KangtheConquerer @conthekang I can see Brian being intimidated by Monica and told someone who is more approachable #FamilyKarma I don’t think Brian is malicious but I can see where Monica is coming from I can see Brian being intimidated by Monica and told someone who is more approachable #FamilyKarma I don’t think Brian is malicious but I can see where Monica is coming from

𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕪 🛸 @LikeBentley & looked out for a man he’s only known for 🤏🏾 this long. Brian didn’t tell Monica cuz he was on some player& looked out for a man he’s only known for 🤏🏾 this long. #FamilyKarma Brian didn’t tell Monica cuz he was on some player 💩 & looked out for a man he’s only known for 🤏🏾 this long. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/TwroLmQzrf

R-E-L @ariepatts Just because Brian didn’t want to tell Monica about the cheating allegations doesn’t mean he should’ve told Rish. He should’ve just stayed out of it. #FamilyKarma Just because Brian didn’t want to tell Monica about the cheating allegations doesn’t mean he should’ve told Rish. He should’ve just stayed out of it. #FamilyKarma

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Monica, put the call on Apple car play and put the phone down! Brian, you were full of sh*t shut up. You know Monica for 20 + years but chose to side with her bf you just met. 🤨 #FamilyKarma Monica, put the call on Apple car play and put the phone down! Brian, you were full of sh*t shut up. You know Monica for 20 + years but chose to side with her bf you just met. 🤨 #FamilyKarma https://t.co/YPV2X6yDrb

Riha ♡ @fareeehuh #FamilyKarma Nah. Brian didn’t tell Monica b/c he wanted Rish to delete the messages & cover his Nah. Brian didn’t tell Monica b/c he wanted Rish to delete the messages & cover his 🍑 #FamilyKarma https://t.co/s8ZcBOc3Ly

Season 3 of Family Karma has been getting interesting with every passing episode. As the cast members get into more issues, there is only more confrontations and arguments to come this season. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

