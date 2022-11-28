"It's time to go": Fans want Monica to leave Rish after he changes his mind about moving in together on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members as they navigated personal relationships, friendships and professional commitments. The cast gathered for some chai, where important issues were discussed and many revelations were made, creating a lot of drama, keeping viewers hooked to the television screens.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Monica had a serious conversation with Rish about where their relationship was moving. While the latter initially agreed to move in, he later resisted the same. However, by the end of the conversation, he again agreed to find a space for both of them. Meanwhile, other cast members found out about a rumor that Rish was being unfaithful to Monica.

Fans felt that it was time for Monica to break up with Rish. One tweeted:

Paige @bunnygypsy I feel so bad for Monica …. It’s time to go #familykarma I feel so bad for Monica …. It’s time to go #familykarma

Season 3 of the hit reality series premiered on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"As the aunties come together for a traditional Guyanese brunch, the kids gather and some chai is spilled when Amrit reveals a shocking rumour about Monica and Rish; Bali must come to terms with a life-altering decision."

Monica and Rish have a serious conversation on Family Karma

On tonight's episode of Family Karma, Monica and Rish stayed in the latter's house to discuss the next steps in their relationship while the other cast members were busy celebrating Amrit making partner at his law firm. The couple had some important decisions to make, considering Rish had previously wanted Monica to move in with him.

The previous week, Monica had discussed the potential of her moving her with her boyfriend before getting engaged or married. While it didn't sit well with her father, he ultimately decided that Monica was old enough to make her own decisions and agreed to side with whatever she decided to do, however, he also suggested having a serious conversation about where their relationship was going.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Monica updated Rish on what she talked to her father about. After hearing the same, Rish looked seemingly nervous and stopped her midway to be "completely open and honest with her."

He explained that the real estate business he was in was "bananas" and that it was currently very hectic, which meant that although he loved her and wanted to move in with Monica, he still couldn't do it for at least a month. While the latter asked as to why he made her have the conversation with her father if he wasn't offering to move in.

Rish also explained that he wanted to find a house that was big enough for both of them and also didn't have space in the current house for her "Indian clothes." When a Bravo producer asked him why he wanted to move in with her previously, however, Rish maintained that he wanted to move in but the space was too small for both to fit in.

Later on in the Family Karma episode, Monica confessed to asking him what the future held for them. However, Rish just asked her to "chill out." In a confessional, Monica said:

''Could we potentially walk out separate ways? Because I'm trying to get an answer out of him. It's just been hard."

Monica, however, also made it clear that she would love to get engaged first before moving it, but if Rish didn't want to do that, then she didn't want to wait for something to happen. She also confessed that the ball was now in his court. In response, he stated that he envisioned a life with her and agreed to find a new space for both of them to move in.

Meanwhile, other Family Karma cast members were hanging out together when Amrit revealed that he had heard that Rish was being unfaithful to Monica.

Fans react to Monica and Rish's conversation on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to comment on Monica and Rish's relationship and their conversation. Check out what they want to say.

Blabbing Bravo. @blabbingbravo Rish the minute he realized Monica might actually move in with him. #FamilyKarma Rish the minute he realized Monica might actually move in with him. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/uaAQTxYZIM

Krysta @DarlingDiva07 Monica, girl. You gotta go. His “chill out” comment to you asking what is you role in his life is a huge red flag. At most he wants to “play” house. #familykarma Monica, girl. You gotta go. His “chill out” comment to you asking what is you role in his life is a huge red flag. At most he wants to “play” house. #familykarma https://t.co/NZRfIxww66

chantal @chantall3112 Monica needs to open her eyes ASAP!! That boy does not want to settle down #FamilyKarma Monica needs to open her eyes ASAP!! That boy does not want to settle down #FamilyKarma

J 🖤 @conniestheo Rish seems to be gaslighting and leading Monica on. I don't like it #FamilyKarma Rish seems to be gaslighting and leading Monica on. I don't like it #FamilyKarma

ikanread @ikanread CHILL OUT? They’ve been dating years, not months. I hate Monica’s boyfriend, it’s official #FamilyKarma CHILL OUT? They’ve been dating years, not months. I hate Monica’s boyfriend, it’s official #FamilyKarma https://t.co/loGv4txfLC

Bye234 @AndFaima1 s are blowing directly in your face!

#FamilyKarma Monica honey thes are blowing directly in your face! Monica honey the 🚩🚩🚩s are blowing directly in your face! #FamilyKarma

Danielle @imjustdani_ Monica please don’t move in with your boyfriend bc he’s now he’s backtracking. He doesn’t even want you move in now. #FamilyKarma Monica please don’t move in with your boyfriend bc he’s now he’s backtracking. He doesn’t even want you move in now. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/tKuuv0oWAa

wayv’s comeback @johnnysfairy Rish has commitment issues and doesn’t care to settle down. He and Monica aren’t on the same page. Probably aren’t even in the same book. Maybe not even in the same library #familykarma Rish has commitment issues and doesn’t care to settle down. He and Monica aren’t on the same page. Probably aren’t even in the same book. Maybe not even in the same library #familykarma

KangtheConquerer @conthekang Monica break up with him sis it’s giving toxic #familykarma Monica break up with him sis it’s giving toxic #familykarma

IWedFred @IWedFred

#FamilyKarma Rich totally thought Monica's dad would say no to her moving in with him. Now, he's backtracking. Rich totally thought Monica's dad would say no to her moving in with him. Now, he's backtracking.#FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma has documented a significant amount of drama this season. While some have become fan favorites, others have been criticized for their behavior. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next week on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes