"Monica really needs to find herself": Fans react to Monica's concerns about moving in with Rish on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode captured the cast members as they dealt with marital lives, relationships, friendships and many other dynamics. While some witnessed growth in their lives, others dealt with turmoil, keeping viewers hooked to the television screens.
On tonight's episode of Family Karma, Monica went back and forth on making the decision to potentially move-in with Rish. Fans, however, felt that she should listen to her heart and not be influenced with what friends and family have to say. One tweeted:
Season 3 of the hit Bravo series premiered on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The series had just documented the elaborate wedding festivities of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana. Other cast members of the show include Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.
The official synopsis of the episode reads:
"Recovering from the couple's epic fail of a wedding night, Vishal sets out to make things right with his new wife, Richa; Amrit receives life-changing news from work; Rish asks Monica a very important question."
Monica struggles to decide if she wants to move-in with Rish on Family Karma
On tonight's episode of Family Karma, Rish opened up to his friend Brian about his girlfriend Monica following timelines. He revealed that her wanting to get married and have kids at certain times, like following a schedule, was bothering him and had caused a significant amount of tension between the couple.
Rish then explained that he was just 28 years old and was too young to get married. In a confessional, he said:
"The pressures that we've received, you know, from the community...it's frustrating. Everyody keeps asking about. "when are you getting married?" Nowaways, guys are getting married in their mid 30s, and I'm not even in my 30s..so that two year age gap between the two of us definitely caused some strain."
The Family Karma star then revealed that Monica has gotten into a fight with him for the same reason most of the time. Rish then explained to Brian that it was "all about finding the right balance" between the couple. He then noted that a huge dating inconvenience was living separately and thus wanted to ask Monica to move in with him.
Rish explained the Indian tradition of having older siblings getting married first and that he had enough time with having a brother who are older than him to get married.
Later on in the Family Karma episode, Rish suggested that Monica move in, while the duo were in a confessional. However, she confessed to having been told her whole life to have a ring or be married before moving in with someone. Monica further wondered if it would be disrespectful to the couple's parents if they moved in together without being committed.
In the confessional, Monica said:
"I have come this far, having my parents' blessing in everything that I do, and they'll probably freak out. I don't know..I don't know."
The Family Karma star then spoke to her father about being offered a move-in by Rish. However, her father wished that she would get engaged first before making the move. Soon, the father-daughter discussed the couple's future where Monica compared herself to other women who had already moved in with their boyfriends and then decided where to go from there.
Later, Monica was guided by her grandmother to do whatever made her happy and that the family would support her with that. The star then felt that she had their blessings for her to take the next step and move-in with Rish.
Fans react to Monica's skepticism with moving-in with Rish on Family Karma
Fans took to social media and stated that Monica should be making a decision for herself rather than listening to others and be bound by tradition. Check out what they have to say.
