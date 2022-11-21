"Monica really needs to find herself": Fans react to Monica's concerns about moving in with Rish on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode captured the cast members as they dealt with marital lives, relationships, friendships and many other dynamics. While some witnessed growth in their lives, others dealt with turmoil, keeping viewers hooked to the television screens.

On tonight's episode of Family Karma, Monica went back and forth on making the decision to potentially move-in with Rish. Fans, however, felt that she should listen to her heart and not be influenced with what friends and family have to say. One tweeted:

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn Monica really needs to find herself. She is either doing stuff for her dad, the Hindi community or what society says. What do you say Monica? #FamilyKarma Monica really needs to find herself. She is either doing stuff for her dad, the Hindi community or what society says. What do you say Monica? #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of the hit Bravo series premiered on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The series had just documented the elaborate wedding festivities of Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana. Other cast members of the show include Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Recovering from the couple's epic fail of a wedding night, Vishal sets out to make things right with his new wife, Richa; Amrit receives life-changing news from work; Rish asks Monica a very important question."

Monica struggles to decide if she wants to move-in with Rish on Family Karma

On tonight's episode of Family Karma, Rish opened up to his friend Brian about his girlfriend Monica following timelines. He revealed that her wanting to get married and have kids at certain times, like following a schedule, was bothering him and had caused a significant amount of tension between the couple.

Rish then explained that he was just 28 years old and was too young to get married. In a confessional, he said:

"The pressures that we've received, you know, from the community...it's frustrating. Everyody keeps asking about. "when are you getting married?" Nowaways, guys are getting married in their mid 30s, and I'm not even in my 30s..so that two year age gap between the two of us definitely caused some strain."

The Family Karma star then revealed that Monica has gotten into a fight with him for the same reason most of the time. Rish then explained to Brian that it was "all about finding the right balance" between the couple. He then noted that a huge dating inconvenience was living separately and thus wanted to ask Monica to move in with him.

Rish explained the Indian tradition of having older siblings getting married first and that he had enough time with having a brother who are older than him to get married.

Later on in the Family Karma episode, Rish suggested that Monica move in, while the duo were in a confessional. However, she confessed to having been told her whole life to have a ring or be married before moving in with someone. Monica further wondered if it would be disrespectful to the couple's parents if they moved in together without being committed.

In the confessional, Monica said:

"I have come this far, having my parents' blessing in everything that I do, and they'll probably freak out. I don't know..I don't know."

The Family Karma star then spoke to her father about being offered a move-in by Rish. However, her father wished that she would get engaged first before making the move. Soon, the father-daughter discussed the couple's future where Monica compared herself to other women who had already moved in with their boyfriends and then decided where to go from there.

Later, Monica was guided by her grandmother to do whatever made her happy and that the family would support her with that. The star then felt that she had their blessings for her to take the next step and move-in with Rish.

Fans react to Monica's skepticism with moving-in with Rish on Family Karma

Fans took to social media and stated that Monica should be making a decision for herself rather than listening to others and be bound by tradition. Check out what they have to say.

Nida @nidzi1k @shesasaintnow Monica’s grandma is so progressive and accepting of Monica’s untraditional relationship but I feel she herself doesn’t want to be living with Rishi unless she has a commitment. It’s true you can break up in that time so you take a risk #familykarma @shesasaintnow Monica’s grandma is so progressive and accepting of Monica’s untraditional relationship but I feel she herself doesn’t want to be living with Rishi unless she has a commitment. It’s true you can break up in that time so you take a risk #familykarma

KangtheConquerer @conthekang Monica there are so many people that belong to cultures with long standing traditions #FamilyKarma It’s 2022 be your own person, live YOUR life and stand on your own two feet. Monica there are so many people that belong to cultures with long standing traditions #FamilyKarma It’s 2022 be your own person, live YOUR life and stand on your own two feet.

Sam @samaresa Monica if you have to ask your parents an adult decision or decision that should be between you and your man. You are not ready to be someone wife. You are 30 years old #familykarma Monica if you have to ask your parents an adult decision or decision that should be between you and your man. You are not ready to be someone wife. You are 30 years old #familykarma

FanGirlforever @BooksmartBabe8 Just like i expected Monica lives her life with her parents wishes very much in mind. #FamilyKarma Just like i expected Monica lives her life with her parents wishes very much in mind. #FamilyKarma

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn Monica needs to start being more independent. I feel like she shouldn’t be living her adult life based on what her parents want. I mean, they did all they were supposed to do and ended up divorced. So… #FamilyKarma Monica needs to start being more independent. I feel like she shouldn’t be living her adult life based on what her parents want. I mean, they did all they were supposed to do and ended up divorced. So…#FamilyKarma

Rae Sanni @raesanni This whole living for her parents (who don’t seem to give a shit about the traditions the way she does) shit that Monica does is annoying. She reads very immature. #FamilyKarma This whole living for her parents (who don’t seem to give a shit about the traditions the way she does) shit that Monica does is annoying. She reads very immature. #FamilyKarma

FanGirlforever @BooksmartBabe8 Nothing wrong with moving in together but i think monica wants to be married first. #FamilyKarma Nothing wrong with moving in together but i think monica wants to be married first. #FamilyKarma

Sam @samaresa I honestly don’t like they are pressuring Rish to propose. He need to come to that decision on his own and if Monica don’t like his timeline find a new man #FamilyKarma I honestly don’t like they are pressuring Rish to propose. He need to come to that decision on his own and if Monica don’t like his timeline find a new man #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma is getting interesting with each passing episode. The highs and lows of the series have led many viewers to express their opinions on social media. They will have to keep watching to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

