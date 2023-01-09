"We love you Nicholas": Fans shower Nicholas with support after he shares his story on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members spending quality time with each other, while also navigating personal issues, marital concerns, fractured friendships and family problems. Throughout the course of the episode, viewers witnessed many dynamics play out, creating a lot of drama.
On this week's episode of Family Karma, Amrit's now husband Nicholas opened up about his parents' lack of support for the couple's wedding.
While talking to Amrit's mother, he revealed that his parents didn't want to walk him down the aisle and gave him choices of either not coming to the wedding or not being filmed while being present. This upset Nicholas and struck a chord with fans, who outpoured the cast member with support. One tweeted:
Nicholas opens up about his parents on Family Karma
Tonight's episode of Family Karma began with cast members and best friends Amrit and Vishal getting "brotox." While the duo discussed Amrit and Nicholas' wedding preparations, the former revealed that their wedding would be completely different from the conventional marriage functions.
After stating that the couple were fighting "90% of the time," Amrit told Vishal:
"Like every step of the wedding planning has reminded me that our wedding is different. There's not gonna be the bride's family walking the groom when you get off the horse, and there's not gonna be both sets of parents on the mandap because his [Nicholas] parents are not gonna sit on the mandap."
In a confessional on Family Karma, Amrit and Nicholas opened up about the latter's parents. Nicholas revealed that his parents were uncomfortable with gay marriage "purely based on religion," and that showing support to the couple would "put them at odds with the church community." Amrit further said that the optics of the wedding not just being a gay marriage but also being filmed was adding to the issue.
Later on in the episode, Nicholas visited Amrit's mother Lavina to learn some cooking skills. He opened up about having concerns about his parents' lack of support for the couple's wedding. He revealed that there were several moving parts to the wedding preparations that were stressing him.
When Lavina enquired more about the issue, the Family Karma star revealed that while there wasn't any hesitation from his parents about attending the wedding, they had refused to walk Nicholas down the aisle and sit on the mandap [stage where the wedding would take place]. As he struggled to process the news, Amrit's mother asked him to look at the positives.
In a confessional, Nicholas said:
"I grew up attending the Catholic church and after eighth grade, we joined an evangelical protestant church. I always recognized that there was a push and a pull with the church accepting me being gay so I hid it...as best as I could and I was not the best kept secret."
The Family Karma star then mentioned that he was still talking to his mother every day and recognized that they were always going to be his parents, but he was constantly worried about jeopardizing his relationship with them.
Fans showed Family Karma star Nicholas love and support
Fans took to social media to send their love and support to Nicholas. They also wished his parents would understand their son. Check out what they have to say.
Season 3 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience as they express their opinions clearly on social media. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.
Tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, January 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.