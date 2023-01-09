"We love you Nicholas": Fans shower Nicholas with support after he shares his story on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members spending quality time with each other, while also navigating personal issues, marital concerns, fractured friendships and family problems. Throughout the course of the episode, viewers witnessed many dynamics play out, creating a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Amrit's now husband Nicholas opened up about his parents' lack of support for the couple's wedding.

While talking to Amrit's mother, he revealed that his parents didn't want to walk him down the aisle and gave him choices of either not coming to the wedding or not being filmed while being present. This upset Nicholas and struck a chord with fans, who outpoured the cast member with support. One tweeted:

Nicholas opens up about his parents on Family Karma

Tonight's episode of Family Karma began with cast members and best friends Amrit and Vishal getting "brotox." While the duo discussed Amrit and Nicholas' wedding preparations, the former revealed that their wedding would be completely different from the conventional marriage functions.

After stating that the couple were fighting "90% of the time," Amrit told Vishal:

"Like every step of the wedding planning has reminded me that our wedding is different. There's not gonna be the bride's family walking the groom when you get off the horse, and there's not gonna be both sets of parents on the mandap because his [Nicholas] parents are not gonna sit on the mandap."

In a confessional on Family Karma, Amrit and Nicholas opened up about the latter's parents. Nicholas revealed that his parents were uncomfortable with gay marriage "purely based on religion," and that showing support to the couple would "put them at odds with the church community." Amrit further said that the optics of the wedding not just being a gay marriage but also being filmed was adding to the issue.

Later on in the episode, Nicholas visited Amrit's mother Lavina to learn some cooking skills. He opened up about having concerns about his parents' lack of support for the couple's wedding. He revealed that there were several moving parts to the wedding preparations that were stressing him.

When Lavina enquired more about the issue, the Family Karma star revealed that while there wasn't any hesitation from his parents about attending the wedding, they had refused to walk Nicholas down the aisle and sit on the mandap [stage where the wedding would take place]. As he struggled to process the news, Amrit's mother asked him to look at the positives.

In a confessional, Nicholas said:

"I grew up attending the Catholic church and after eighth grade, we joined an evangelical protestant church. I always recognized that there was a push and a pull with the church accepting me being gay so I hid it...as best as I could and I was not the best kept secret."

The Family Karma star then mentioned that he was still talking to his mother every day and recognized that they were always going to be his parents, but he was constantly worried about jeopardizing his relationship with them.

Fans showed Family Karma star Nicholas love and support

Fans took to social media to send their love and support to Nicholas. They also wished his parents would understand their son. Check out what they have to say.

MamaBear @MamaTells

#FamilyKarma

I really hope Nicholas' parents have a change of heart twitter.com/BravoTV/status… Bravo @BravoTV Nicholas opens up on an all-new #FamilyKarma tonight Nicholas opens up on an all-new #FamilyKarma tonight ❤️ https://t.co/pqzXlL7827 This breaks my heartI really hope Nicholas' parents have a change of heart This breaks my heart 💔#FamilyKarmaI really hope Nicholas' parents have a change of heart 🙏 twitter.com/BravoTV/status…

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy You can tell he’s truly hurting. I love Nicholas so much , thank you for sharing your story with all of us My heart!!You can tell he’s truly hurting. I love Nicholas so much , thank you for sharing your story with all of us #FamilyKarma My heart!! 😭 You can tell he’s truly hurting. I love Nicholas so much , thank you for sharing your story with all of us #FamilyKarma https://t.co/CTtteDKaZu

The DisCountess @Discountess_ #FamilyKarma This is why I can’t go to church anymore. The Bible says not to judge others but you use your religion as an excuse to be a judge homophobe TO YOUR OWN SON. Poor Nicholas, no one should have to feel like their parents don’t love them unconditionally. #FamilyKarma This is why I can’t go to church anymore. The Bible says not to judge others but you use your religion as an excuse to be a judge homophobe TO YOUR OWN SON. Poor Nicholas, no one should have to feel like their parents don’t love them unconditionally.

Haute Bohème @Timothy_II It honestly breaks my heart and brings tears to my eyes that Nicholas’ parents don’t want to be involved in his wedding #FamilyKarma It honestly breaks my heart and brings tears to my eyes that Nicholas’ parents don’t want to be involved in his wedding #FamilyKarma

OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV Hearing Nicholas say that his parents doesn’t want to walk him down the aisle, breaks my heart. #FamilyKarma Hearing Nicholas say that his parents doesn’t want to walk him down the aisle, breaks my heart. #FamilyKarma

Wynita Ciccanti @wciccanti

#FamilyKarma Nicholas’ parents not being part of the wedding hurts my heart! As a parent you need to put your feelings aside for your child. Nicholas’ parents not being part of the wedding hurts my heart! As a parent you need to put your feelings aside for your child.#FamilyKarma

Wyche Bartles @WycheBa I love Amrit’s mom. Her being there to listen to Nicholas and try to comfort him is everything. Nick needed a compassionate ear and Lavina was there. #FamilyKarma I love Amrit’s mom. Her being there to listen to Nicholas and try to comfort him is everything. Nick needed a compassionate ear and Lavina was there. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/glMNboDCQn

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza #FamilyKarma This is such a sweet moment with Nicholas and Lavina This is such a sweet moment with Nicholas and Lavina ❤️ #FamilyKarma

linda🇨🇦mcgowan🍁 @linmcgowan #LoveIsLove #FamilyKarma Let's all collectively reach out and give Nicholas a hug 🫶🧡🏳️‍ Let's all collectively reach out and give Nicholas a hug 🫶🧡🏳️‍🌈 #LoveIsLove #FamilyKarma https://t.co/KSFKLtbJ1t

linda🇨🇦mcgowan🍁 @linmcgowan #FamilyKarma 🧡 🏳️‍ Nicholas's parents putting church over their son happiness and who he loves just makes me so angry. Their son is their ONLY priority. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍ Nicholas's parents putting church over their son happiness and who he loves just makes me so angry. Their son is their ONLY priority. #LoveIsLove #FamilyKarma 🧡🙏🏳️‍🌈

MamaBear @MamaTells #FamilyKarma

Oh no Nicholas

He must be so heart broken his parents won't walk him down the aisle. Oh my heart. Oh no NicholasHe must be so heart broken his parents won't walk him down the aisle. Oh my heart. #FamilyKarmaOh no Nicholas 😪😔😪💔He must be so heart broken his parents won't walk him down the aisle. Oh my heart.

Season 3 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience as they express their opinions clearly on social media. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam.

Tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, January 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

