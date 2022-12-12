"Amrit created the problem": Fans slam Amrit for his hypocrisy on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some quality time together at Amrit and Nicholas' joint bachelor party as well as engaging in conflicts, confrontations and arguments, creating a significant amount of drama and keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Amrit was mad at his best friend Vishal for not making it to the first day of his bachelor party. Vishal was in a bad head space after having a heated argument with his wife Richa over his drinking issues. However, it was Amrit who revealed to Richa that Vishal had been drinking.

Fans slammed Amrit for his hypocrisy. They felt that he didn't have the right to be angry with Vishal not attending the party as he was the one who went to Richa with the information that led to the argument between the couple. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode, titled Bros before Booze, reads:

"Rish makes a confession to Monica; Brian attempts to make things right and charm his way back into Amrit's bachelor party; Vishal and Richa hit a breaking point over his drinking."

Amrit gets upset with Vishal for not attending his bachelor party on Family Karma

On this week's episode of Family Karma, the cast members got ready for Amrit and Nicholas' joint bachelor party. While most of his friends were present for the party that was planned over the weekend, Vishal revealed that he wouldn't make it because he was in a bad head space with Richa and that the duo had an argument over his drinking issues.

Richa had previously confronted Vishal over his drinking issues. The latter broke his promise of not drinking, considering what transpired during their wedding. Vishal passed out during his wedding after drinking too much, which infuriated Richa that she didn't sign the marriage license. On last week's episode, Richa spoke to her friends about not signing the license until her husband sorted out his issues.

The Family Karma couple got into a heated argument on this week's episode. Richa slammed her husband for lying to her about not drinking when Vishal consumed alcohol while spending time with Amrit. She had also heard of this directly from Amrit itself. Richa was concerned about Vishal's health, considering he was battling Crohn's disease and drinking could make it worse.

When Vishal informed Amrit of his absence, the latter was taken aback. He was disappointed with his best friend for not being there to celebrate an important milestone when he was there for Vishal throughout his whole journey.

Vishal, however, struggled to make a choice, and in a confessional on Family Karma said:

"Me not being there. I know it's gonna take a huge toll on my friendship with Amrit. But I could lose my wife forever."

When asked by the producer if Amrit regretted telling Richa about Vishal's drinking, he said:

"I wish I never said anything. But at the same time, he's a big boy, you know? And I've always had Vishal's back. And he's supposed to be there. He's supposed to be right by my side. So honestly, I'm like, are you kidding me?"

Later on, although Vishal and Richa made it to the second day of the party, Amrit was still upset with his friend. The duo finally made amends when Vishal revealed that he had a drinking problem and Amrit promised to help him get through it.

Fans react to Amrit's behavior on Family Karma

Fans slammed Amrit for being upset with Vishal not attending the party when it was him who revealed to Richa about Vishal's drinking, which eventually led to an argument between the couple.

Derek Hazelton @dqh257 I didn’t realize Amrit could piss me off anymore and here he is mad that Vishal showed up despite going through relationship issues that Amrit stirred up by blabbing about his drinking. #FamilyKarma I didn’t realize Amrit could piss me off anymore and here he is mad that Vishal showed up despite going through relationship issues that Amrit stirred up by blabbing about his drinking. #FamilyKarma

shersters @shersters Naw Amrit is messy. He gets the drink(s) for Vishal, then goes to Risha and tells her that he's supplying beverages to Vishal when he KNOWS he shouldn't be drinking? Sir!! Be a friend. Stop offering him drinks when you know he's not strong enough to say no! #FamilyKarma Naw Amrit is messy. He gets the drink(s) for Vishal, then goes to Risha and tells her that he's supplying beverages to Vishal when he KNOWS he shouldn't be drinking? Sir!! Be a friend. Stop offering him drinks when you know he's not strong enough to say no! #FamilyKarma https://t.co/1luVFYp0oC

Katie @ugakt I really like Amrit, but he gossips about his friends a lot. Then he gets mad when there are repercussions. #FamilyKarma I really like Amrit, but he gossips about his friends a lot. Then he gets mad when there are repercussions. #FamilyKarma

Maria Gonzalez @mariaganges Amrit is WHOLE … I ain’t even going to finish BUT you run and tell his “wife” that YOU gave him the drink and your “best friend” feels completely down and vulnerable and you’re upset and livid because he wanted to mend his relationship. Selfish AF. #FamilyKarma Amrit is WHOLE … I ain’t even going to finish BUT you run and tell his “wife” that YOU gave him the drink and your “best friend” feels completely down and vulnerable and you’re upset and livid because he wanted to mend his relationship. Selfish AF. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/oigKXIIquk

kim @kbaby82 Amrit he did show up. He was just late. It’s not like he missed your wedding. #FamilyKarma Amrit he did show up. He was just late. It’s not like he missed your wedding. #FamilyKarma https://t.co/AGVVZJjVOi

James° ツ♂♌️ @FlyGuyKelz Amrit is a messy person. He doesn’t intend to be, but he always spilling something that he doesn’t need to spill lol #FamilyKarma Amrit is a messy person. He doesn’t intend to be, but he always spilling something that he doesn’t need to spill lol #FamilyKarma

Fashionista Philly @Fashionistaphil Amrit is so annoying he throws people under the bus then complains about them 🙄 #familykarma Amrit is so annoying he throws people under the bus then complains about them 🙄 #familykarma

OptionsT @TamMoh71 So let’s recap - Amrit spread a rumor about a friend, gossiped to his friends wife about him drinking and then proceeded to be upset at the same friend for choosing his wife over a third rate bachelor party - and he is questioning others loyalty??? #FamilyKarma So let’s recap - Amrit spread a rumor about a friend, gossiped to his friends wife about him drinking and then proceeded to be upset at the same friend for choosing his wife over a third rate bachelor party - and he is questioning others loyalty??? #FamilyKarma

#FamilyKarma Regardless of if Vishal missed one day. As a friend knowing about Vishal's health shouldn't Amrit be more understanding about his decision. Stop ruining your own bachelor weekend Regardless of if Vishal missed one day. As a friend knowing about Vishal's health shouldn't Amrit be more understanding about his decision. Stop ruining your own bachelor weekend 😒 #FamilyKarma

James° ツ♂♌️ @FlyGuyKelz Amrit, he didn’t show up the first day because YOU ratted him out. Plus he knew that he wouldn’t be able to control himself. #FamilyKarma Amrit, he didn’t show up the first day because YOU ratted him out. Plus he knew that he wouldn’t be able to control himself. #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma has been an interesting watch for fans so far. With the season being in its nascent stages, there are a lot more dynamics left to be explored. Viewers will have to keep watching the series to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

