"Amrit created the problem": Fans slam Amrit for his hypocrisy on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members spending some quality time together at Amrit and Nicholas' joint bachelor party as well as engaging in conflicts, confrontations and arguments, creating a significant amount of drama and keeping viewers hooked to their screens.
On this week's episode of Family Karma, Amrit was mad at his best friend Vishal for not making it to the first day of his bachelor party. Vishal was in a bad head space after having a heated argument with his wife Richa over his drinking issues. However, it was Amrit who revealed to Richa that Vishal had been drinking.
Fans slammed Amrit for his hypocrisy. They felt that he didn't have the right to be angry with Vishal not attending the party as he was the one who went to Richa with the information that led to the argument between the couple. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode, titled Bros before Booze, reads:
"Rish makes a confession to Monica; Brian attempts to make things right and charm his way back into Amrit's bachelor party; Vishal and Richa hit a breaking point over his drinking."
Amrit gets upset with Vishal for not attending his bachelor party on Family Karma
On this week's episode of Family Karma, the cast members got ready for Amrit and Nicholas' joint bachelor party. While most of his friends were present for the party that was planned over the weekend, Vishal revealed that he wouldn't make it because he was in a bad head space with Richa and that the duo had an argument over his drinking issues.
Richa had previously confronted Vishal over his drinking issues. The latter broke his promise of not drinking, considering what transpired during their wedding. Vishal passed out during his wedding after drinking too much, which infuriated Richa that she didn't sign the marriage license. On last week's episode, Richa spoke to her friends about not signing the license until her husband sorted out his issues.
The Family Karma couple got into a heated argument on this week's episode. Richa slammed her husband for lying to her about not drinking when Vishal consumed alcohol while spending time with Amrit. She had also heard of this directly from Amrit itself. Richa was concerned about Vishal's health, considering he was battling Crohn's disease and drinking could make it worse.
When Vishal informed Amrit of his absence, the latter was taken aback. He was disappointed with his best friend for not being there to celebrate an important milestone when he was there for Vishal throughout his whole journey.
Vishal, however, struggled to make a choice, and in a confessional on Family Karma said:
"Me not being there. I know it's gonna take a huge toll on my friendship with Amrit. But I could lose my wife forever."
When asked by the producer if Amrit regretted telling Richa about Vishal's drinking, he said:
"I wish I never said anything. But at the same time, he's a big boy, you know? And I've always had Vishal's back. And he's supposed to be there. He's supposed to be right by my side. So honestly, I'm like, are you kidding me?"
Later on, although Vishal and Richa made it to the second day of the party, Amrit was still upset with his friend. The duo finally made amends when Vishal revealed that he had a drinking problem and Amrit promised to help him get through it.
Fans react to Amrit's behavior on Family Karma
Fans slammed Amrit for being upset with Vishal not attending the party when it was him who revealed to Richa about Vishal's drinking, which eventually led to an argument between the couple.
Season 3 of Family Karma has been an interesting watch for fans so far. With the season being in its nascent stages, there are a lot more dynamics left to be explored. Viewers will have to keep watching the series to find out what's more in store for them this season.
Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.