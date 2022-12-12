Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members spending some quality time with each others as well as their families. While some made great memories and participated in pre-wedding celebrities, others were involved in serious conversations, generating a lot of drama and keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

On this week's episode of Family Karma, Richa confronted Vishal over his drinking issues and confessed to not signing the marriage license until he sorts it out. Fans, however, slammed Richa for consistently targeting Vishal's drinking as a way of getting out of their marriage. One tweeted:

Nida @nidzi1k @DJtweetALOT That’s bad that Richa isn’t signing the marriage license, why spend all that money if you weren’t planning to stay? Love should be unconditional. If Vishal doesn’t want to change then accept it or move on. He’s an adult and should manage his crohn’s himself #FamilyKarma @DJtweetALOT That’s bad that Richa isn’t signing the marriage license, why spend all that money if you weren’t planning to stay? Love should be unconditional. If Vishal doesn’t want to change then accept it or move on. He’s an adult and should manage his crohn’s himself #FamilyKarma

The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode, titled Bros before Booze, reads:

"Rish makes a confession to Monica; Brian attempts to make things right and charm his way back into Amrit's bachelor party; Vishal and Richa hit a breaking point over his drinking."

Richa confronts Vishal about his drinking on Family Karma

On tonight's episode of Family Karma, the cast members were getting ready for Amrit and Nicholas' bachelor party. The former made amends with Brian after their argument last week and re-invited him to the party. He further revealed that Brian's connection Avni was also making it to the pool party. The grooms soon left for their joint bachelor party for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Vishal was making some breakfast for him and Richa when the latter confronted him about his drinking issues. On last week's episode, viewers witnessed Richa addressing her concerns about her husband's drinking with her friends during dinner. She also confessed to not signing the marriage license as she was skeptical about her future with Vishal.

Ahead of the couple's confrontation on Family Karma, Vishal revealed that he wanted Richa to live with him and his parents, but the latter wasn't comfortable with the same. They ended up living in a house that Richa's mother had brought for her in Miami during her college days.

Richa then asked him about the promise he made not to drink after what transpired on their wedding night. During their wedding, which was documented in the series' season premiere, Vishal kept drinking and passed out in Amrit's room, which infuriated Richa. He then promised not to consume alcohol.

The Family Karma star was furious when she found out that her husband had begun drinking as she heard about it from Amrit.

Vishal asked Richa to "understand the circumstances" behind him drinking, explaining that he felt obligated to drink for the purpose of social interactions. His wife, however, mentioned that he should be able to enjoy every moment irrespective of consuming alcohol. She also stated that he didn't need to loosen up with alcohol after what happened during the wedding.

Richa added:

"You hurt my feelings during my wedding. You make me feel like I'm not worth coming home to. It's been three weeks, you're 35. You can't black out every weekend."

While Vishal thought his wife canceled the marriage license because of his drinking, Richa wanted him to live without any health issues as he was already suffering from Crohn's disease and the drinking would make it worse. She also mentioned that she didn't trust him until he sorted the issue out.

Fans react to Vishal and Richa's conversation on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the feud between the couple. They felt it was wrong of Richa to stop Vishal from drinking, and said that if she knew it was a problem, then she shouldn't have married him.

Tina @tina19a Seems like Vish n Richa will marry 3 times just like they got engaged numerous times. Richa enjoys humilating Vishal at every point - what kind of love is that? #FamilyKarma Seems like Vish n Richa will marry 3 times just like they got engaged numerous times. Richa enjoys humilating Vishal at every point - what kind of love is that? #FamilyKarma

Theorigin.elle @Tailoredto_e The Richa ish about signing the marriage license is the most manipulative ish I have ever seen on tv. Vishal get therapy and find a new partner, please! #familykarma The Richa ish about signing the marriage license is the most manipulative ish I have ever seen on tv. Vishal get therapy and find a new partner, please! #familykarma

Lashanda Walker @majesticbeauty5 Sign the goddamn marriage license already Richa this is getting ridiculous. Spending all that money on a ceremony just to be play married. So you can hold it over Vishal's head #FamilyKarma Sign the goddamn marriage license already Richa this is getting ridiculous. Spending all that money on a ceremony just to be play married. So you can hold it over Vishal's head #FamilyKarma https://t.co/hx7oV5y20U

petty betty @pettybettytv I don’t think Richa actually likes Vishal. I haven’t seen her be soft/vulnerable to him not ince #familykarma I don’t think Richa actually likes Vishal. I haven’t seen her be soft/vulnerable to him not ince #familykarma

Lois @Loisiswatching #FamilyKarma I honestly think it’s ridiculous that Richa is hanging this marriage license over Vishal’s head. It’s going to be 10 more years before they are legally married at this rate. If you want changed behavior, this isn’t the way I honestly think it’s ridiculous that Richa is hanging this marriage license over Vishal’s head. It’s going to be 10 more years before they are legally married at this rate. If you want changed behavior, this isn’t the way 😬 #FamilyKarma https://t.co/GOhQccVFtJ

Ashley @aye_karalfa So Richa already knew how Vishal was… but now she wants to make him out to be an alcoholic? #familykarma So Richa already knew how Vishal was… but now she wants to make him out to be an alcoholic? #familykarma

Sim Talks Telly 👑 @SimTalksTelly I love Vishal and Richa but I don’t like that she’s holding his drinking over his head because she knew what she was marrying! She needs to sign that marriage licence or leave! #FamilyKarma I love Vishal and Richa but I don’t like that she’s holding his drinking over his head because she knew what she was marrying! She needs to sign that marriage licence or leave! #FamilyKarma https://t.co/W1j3TFlSJ3

m leigh @Pancakes_Wasabi Richa dangling the marriage license… there’s always something Vishal can’t do right to just get acceptance. It’s such a weird power trip. #FamilyKarma Richa dangling the marriage license… there’s always something Vishal can’t do right to just get acceptance. It’s such a weird power trip. #FamilyKarma

BRAVOBITCHY @OfficiallyBtchy

Do u feel she’s bein unreasonable? I’ve been sporadically watching #FamilyKarma this season for the first time. I’m loving it but I find Richa to really be a nag to Vishal. Let the man drink for these special occasions. Sign the marriage license or shut up about it already.Do u feel she’s bein unreasonable? I’ve been sporadically watching #FamilyKarma this season for the first time. I’m loving it but I find Richa to really be a nag to Vishal. Let the man drink for these special occasions. Sign the marriage license or shut up about it already. Do u feel she’s bein unreasonable?

Lionel Bitchie @TaeganP I don’t agree with Richa asking Vishal to stop drinking. You are married for like 20 minutes and you’re trying to change the man you ultimately fell in love with. Compromise, make him agree to not get blackout, but to ask him not drink at all seems a little… Lopa #FamilyKarma I don’t agree with Richa asking Vishal to stop drinking. You are married for like 20 minutes and you’re trying to change the man you ultimately fell in love with. Compromise, make him agree to not get blackout, but to ask him not drink at all seems a little… Lopa #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma is getting interesting with each passing episode. With the season in its nascent stages, there are a lot more dynamics between cast members left to be explored. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family Karma next Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

