Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members spending some quality time with each others as well as their families. While some made great memories and participated in pre-wedding celebrities, others were involved in serious conversations, generating a lot of drama and keeping viewers hooked to their screens.
On this week's episode of Family Karma, Richa confronted Vishal over his drinking issues and confessed to not signing the marriage license until he sorts it out. Fans, however, slammed Richa for consistently targeting Vishal's drinking as a way of getting out of their marriage. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode, titled Bros before Booze, reads:
"Rish makes a confession to Monica; Brian attempts to make things right and charm his way back into Amrit's bachelor party; Vishal and Richa hit a breaking point over his drinking."
Richa confronts Vishal about his drinking on Family Karma
On tonight's episode of Family Karma, the cast members were getting ready for Amrit and Nicholas' bachelor party. The former made amends with Brian after their argument last week and re-invited him to the party. He further revealed that Brian's connection Avni was also making it to the pool party. The grooms soon left for their joint bachelor party for the weekend.
Meanwhile, Vishal was making some breakfast for him and Richa when the latter confronted him about his drinking issues. On last week's episode, viewers witnessed Richa addressing her concerns about her husband's drinking with her friends during dinner. She also confessed to not signing the marriage license as she was skeptical about her future with Vishal.
Ahead of the couple's confrontation on Family Karma, Vishal revealed that he wanted Richa to live with him and his parents, but the latter wasn't comfortable with the same. They ended up living in a house that Richa's mother had brought for her in Miami during her college days.
Richa then asked him about the promise he made not to drink after what transpired on their wedding night. During their wedding, which was documented in the series' season premiere, Vishal kept drinking and passed out in Amrit's room, which infuriated Richa. He then promised not to consume alcohol.
The Family Karma star was furious when she found out that her husband had begun drinking as she heard about it from Amrit.
Vishal asked Richa to "understand the circumstances" behind him drinking, explaining that he felt obligated to drink for the purpose of social interactions. His wife, however, mentioned that he should be able to enjoy every moment irrespective of consuming alcohol. She also stated that he didn't need to loosen up with alcohol after what happened during the wedding.
Richa added:
"You hurt my feelings during my wedding. You make me feel like I'm not worth coming home to. It's been three weeks, you're 35. You can't black out every weekend."
While Vishal thought his wife canceled the marriage license because of his drinking, Richa wanted him to live without any health issues as he was already suffering from Crohn's disease and the drinking would make it worse. She also mentioned that she didn't trust him until he sorted the issue out.
Fans react to Vishal and Richa's conversation on Family Karma
Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the feud between the couple. They felt it was wrong of Richa to stop Vishal from drinking, and said that if she knew it was a problem, then she shouldn't have married him.
Season 3 of Family Karma is getting interesting with each passing episode. With the season in its nascent stages, there are a lot more dynamics between cast members left to be explored. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.
