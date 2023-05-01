Top Chef season 20 episode 8 recap: Fans slam elimination challenge winner Tom Goetter for not being a team player

There were a lot of things happening in Top Chef: World All-Stars season 20 episode 8, starting with Charbel's elimination, which shocked many people, to Tom Goetter's behavior throughout the episode towards his teammates. Episode 8 of Top Chef: World All-Stars season 20 began with an around-the-world challenge, where the contestants were put to the test.

This Quickfire Challenge required the chefs to blind-select a popular street food from 16 different countries. The contestants were divided into three teams for the elimination challenge: yellow, green, and red. Charbel, Sara, and Amar made up the Green Team while the Yellow Team consisted of Ali, Tom, and Gabri. Nicole, Buddha, and Victoire were members of the Red Team.

In round three of the elimination challenge, Chefs had to choose ingredients from Abu Dhabi, Cuba, and Scotland. Tom seemingly trampled Gabriel Rodriguez throughout the duration of the test since he insisted on making peppers and asked Rodriguez to French the meat.

While Gabriel Rodriguez himself admitted he had never frenched meat before, Tom did not listen to him. Although the yellow team won the lamb task, Gabriel was unable to clean the lamb bones, which resulted in his team finishing last once again. As a result, the green team took the lambs, the red team took the dates, and the yellow team took the peppers.

This challenge ended with the yellow team winning and Tom winning the challenge individually. This gave the yellow team a chance to attend the premiere of Fast X. In the aftermath of this episode of Top Chef: World All-Stars season 20, fans pointed out Tom's selfish behavior toward his teammate and criticized him for not working together.

Why Top Chef fans are critical of Tom Goetter's episode 8 of season 20

Tom's actions have been criticized by fans following this encounter. Particularly after his behavior of putting his comfort first and going his own way, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media constantly. People even called him "selfish" for making Gabri do the meat.

Who was eliminated in the eighth episode of Top Chef season 20?

The yellow team, consisting of Tom, Gabri, and Ali, won the challenge, as shown on the judge's table. Charbel and Sara were seen at the bottom of the game for the first time. Judges described Charbel's use of lamb as "a little boring", resulting in him being eliminated.

In his exit interview, he stated:

“I have no regrets, to be honest. I learned a lot. I’m so grateful that I’m able to put my country on the map. That’s an achievement by itself. At 25 I’m here, I’m still a student. I want to keep learning. That’s not the end for me. This is just the beginning. I’ll be back, stronger.”

On May 4, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET, viewers can watch the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20 on Bravo.

