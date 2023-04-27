What time will Top Chef season 20 episode 8 air on Bravo? Release date, time and more explored

The latest episode of Top Chef season 20 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Apr 27, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. Additionally, fans can watch 8 episode on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. Peacock will also broadcast it the next day following its release.

The upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20, titled Street Food Fight, will be even more captivating as the show has been highly anticipated by fans for its regular exciting twists and turns along the way.

According to the press release for Top Chef season 20, the official synopsis reads as:

"With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage. They have access to the finest U.K. ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots, and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges."

The upcoming episode 8 of Top Chef season 20 will feature guest judge Judy Joo

Guest judge Judy Joo will be giving new challenges to the contestants in this upcoming episode of the show, which will feature the chefs demonstrating their culinary skills by making "delicious street food-inspired dishes;" their inspiration for their creation will be the new Vin Diesel-starrer Fast X movie.

Judy Joo, who graduated from Columbia University with a BSc degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, is a television personality who is best known for her work on the show Korean Food Made Simple and Iron Chef UK. She also owns Korean restaurant Seoul Bird in London. Joo started her career in the banking industry at Goldman Sachs before joining Morgan Stanley as an institutional fixed-income derivatives salesperson.

Top Chef season 20's episode 8, Street Food Fight, the synopsis reads as:

“Guest judge Judy Joo surprises the chefs by challenging them to create delicious street food-inspired dishes; the chefs must get inspiration from the new "Fast X" movie for the largest and fastest mise en place race.”

As a prelude to the premiere of the upcoming episode, the show posted promotional clips on its social media handles which gave a glimpse of how the forthcoming challenge will be very difficult for chefs. Throughout each episode, the fear of elimination will continue to be present and at the same time, they will have to impress both the judges and the viewers with their dishes.

Who was eliminated from Top Chef season 20 episode 7?

There were ten contestants competing for the $250,000 grand prize in episode 7, including Ali Ghzawi (Middle East and North Africa), Sara Bradley (Kentucky), Charbel Hayek (Middle East and North Africa), Victoire Gouloubi (Italy), Dale MacKay (Canada), Buddha Lo (Houston), Tom Goetter (Germany), Gabriel Rodriguez (Mexico), Amar Santana (California), and Nicole Gomes (Canada).

In this episode, Indian chef Gaggan Anand, who owns and operates the progressive Indian restaurant Gaggan in Bangkok, Thailand, served as the guest judge.

By the end of episode 7, the judges were impressed by Charbel, Ali, and Amar's dishes. Among these three dishes, Ali's dish received the most praise from the judges. Besides these, Dale, Victoire, and Tom rounded out the bottom three chefs and finally, Dale was eliminated from the competition.

A new episode of Top Chef season 20 will be broadcast on April 27, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

