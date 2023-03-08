Who are Top Chef season 20 guest judges? Details explored

A brand-new season of Bravo's well-known culinary reality television series Top Chef season 20 will premiere on March 9, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

The forthcoming season of Top Chef will take place in London and feature the All-stars from previous seasons, who will compete against each other for one more try to bag the ultimate title and the massive cash prize.

Top Chef season 20 will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi, and the show's official synopsis reads:

"With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage. They have access to the finest UK ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges."

It continues:

"From prepping a picnic at Highclere Castle to going head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the chefs will compete in iconic locations throughout London and the surrounding areas. These highly decorated chefs will put their spin on iconic British staples from Beef Wellington and biscuits to pub food and afternoon tea."

Meet the Top Chef season 20 guest judges who will be appearing on Bravo

The season premiere of Top Chef season 20 will be released on Thursday night, March 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Bravo. Below mentioned are the guest judges who will appear in the culinary competition.

Aquiles Chavez

Aquiles Chavez is a judge from the Mexico version of the reality TV show. According to Wine and Food Fest, his specialty is Mexican Avant-Garde cuisine. He has over 291k followers on social media, and his Instagram ID is @aquileschavez.

Hélène Darroze

Helene is among the judges on the French version of the popular culinary competition. She has six Michelin stars and three restaurants. She can be found on Instagram with the handle @helenadarroze and has over 669k followers. The World's 50 Best Restaurants reported that she received the Veuve Clicquot Award for Best Female Chef in the World in 2015.

Lorna Maseko

Lorna Maseko is the host of Top Chef South Africa. She is also a TV personality and former ballet dancer. She may be found on Instagram with the handle @lornamaseko and has over 850k followers. According to her Instagram bio, she is also a celebrity chef and two-time Gourmand CookBook Award winner.

Martha Ortiz

Martha is one of the judges from the Mexican spinoff of the competition. She is the owner of Dulce Patria, a restaurant at Mexico City's Las Alcobas hotel, and Ella Canta, a restaurant in London, England's InterContinental London Park Lane. She can be found on Instagram with the handle @iammartnaortiz and has over 25.8k followers.

David Zilber

David is one of the judges from Top Chef Canada. He is the author of The Noma Guide to Fermentation: Including Koji, Kombuchas, Shoyus, Misos, Vinegars, Garums, Lacto-ferments, and Black Fruits and Vegetables. He can be found on Instagram with the handle @david zilber and has over 120k followers.

Other guest judges who will also be appearing include:

"Gaggan Anand, Sam Bompas, Tom Brown, Jeremy Chan, Brett Graham, Max Halley, Adam Handling, Angela Hartnett, Graham Hornigold, Judy Joo, Asma Khan, Santiago Lastra, Greg Marchand, Clare Smyth, Kirk Westaway, Andrew Wong, and Paul A. Young. Tottenham legend Ledley King and Evening Standard restaurant critic Jimi Famurewa contribute to the table. Alain Ducasse also makes a rare appearance with the finalists in Paris."

The show will premiere only on Bravo on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes