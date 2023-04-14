Top Chef season 20 episode 6 release date, air time & plot

The brand new episode of Top Chef season 20 is set to premiere on April 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo and it will air on Peacock the next day. This season of the cooking competition has contestants from across the world fighting for the title in London. The contestants have come from France, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Thailand, among other countries.

Padma Lakshmi is the host and a member of the panel of judges, which includes Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. It is currently one of the trending shows on Bravo and with five episodes already out, fans are fully supporting it. With each episode, the contestants have been trying their best to win the hearts of both viewers and judges.

The press release for Top Chef season 20, given by Bravo reads:

"With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage. They have access to the finest U.K. ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots, and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges."

The chefs will visit Highclere Castle in episode 6 of Top Chef season 20

The upcoming episode, titled Top Chef Is No Picnic, will feature the chefs preparing for a trip to Highclere Castle for the Elimination Challenge. The synopsis for episode 6 of season 20 of the cooking contest reads:

“The chefs take a trip to Highclere Castle for the Elimination Challenge, where they must work together to create and serve an elevated picnic basket.”

Several clips from this upcoming episode have been released on social media. The clips show the hectic and challenging journey that the contestants are on as they work to make their mark, be praised by the judges, and avoid getting eliminated.

In this episode, chefs will demonstrate their skills in making picnic baskets, which fans are eager to see.

What happened on episode 5 of season 20 of Top Chef?

With 11 contestants left in the race for the $250,000 grand prize, this episode of Top Chef included:

Ali Ghzawi from the show's Middle East and North Africa edition

Sara Bradley from the show's Kentucky edition

Charbel Hayek from the show's Middle East and North Africa

Victoire Gouloubi from the show's Italy edition

Sylwia Stachyra from the show's Poland edition

Begoña Rodrigo from the show's Spain edition

Buddha Lo from the show's Houston edition

Tom Goetter from the show's Germany edition

Gabriel Rodriguez from the show's Mexico edition

Amar Santana from the show's California edition

Nicole Gomes from the show'sCanada edition

After the Quickfire challenge, Sylwia and Nicole were at the bottom, while Amar's food didn't score well either. Meanwhile, Tom, Victoire, and Charbel's food received praise from the judges. Among the three, Tom's Food was scored as the best, and he said that he hadn't won a single challenge anywhere, including Top Chef Germany and even Top Chef: World All-Stars.

According to the Judges' Table results, Buddha, Gabri, and Begoña were the bottom contestants. Ali, Victoire, and Amar received praise from the judges. Begoña was the contestant who was eliminated.

Begoña Rodrigo that she was sad to leave the competition and that she would have preferred to leave with a "really, really nice dish," one that represented her. She added that she was proud very proud of herself and knows that the people in Spain who know her cooking would have been very proud of what she did.

The new episode of Top Chef season 20 will air on Bravo on April 13, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

