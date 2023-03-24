"Seems awful soon": Fans react to double elimination challenge in Top Chef season 20 episode 3 

Popular reality cooking competition Top Chef Season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining cheftestants participating in a variety of challenges and creating incredible dishes to impress the judges and secure their safety in the competition. Viewers witnessed a lot of talent this time around.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, the remaining chefs only reeled in from the previous elimination, they had another surprise coming. Instead of a Quickfire challenge, the contestants were taken on a pub crawl, where they tasted traditional and classic pub dishes.

After returning to the kitchen, the chefs had to make an elevated pub dish in pairs and the ones with the least impressive dish will send the makers home. This meant that there was going to be a double elimination with two chefs packing their knives. Fans felt it was too soon for the same. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series has been well-received by the audience. Season 20 of the competition documented an All-Stars season with participants including winners and finalists from over different Top Chef franchises all over the world. The series is hosted by Padma Lakshmi, along with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Fans react to double elimination on Top Chef

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with a double elimination this early in the competition. Check out what they have to say.

Imagine going home for someone else's creative decision

It's pub crawl day on this week's episode of Top Chef

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw the contestants reeling from the past week's elimination. They felt that Dawn was a top contender and discussed how tough the competition was getting. Ali was complimented for winning the challenge and the chef noted how he wanted to showcase his roots.

The chefs called the show a "cultural experience." Meanwhile, Sylwia expressed the importance of respecting each other's cultures and religions, considering how wars were affecting people. The contestant revealed that she lived only 80 kms from Ukraine and had provided food for people suffering from the war.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Cheeky Pints and Pub Bites, reads:

"In lieu of a Quickfire, Tom and Gail surprise the chefs with an old-fashioned pub crawl around central London; in teams of two, the chefs are tasked with re-creating and elevating a classic pub dish; two chefs will pack their knives."

As the Top Chef contestants were discussing, judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons paid them a visit. The chefs were instantly worried as to what news the experts had to bring. However, Tom revealed that they were here to give the participants a big surprise.

The judges then announced that the contestants will not be having a Quickfire challenge, a traditional beginner to each episode. Instead, they went on an old-school pub crawl. The chefs along with the judges were going to visit old and new pubs around London and try out popular dishes like Shephard's pie, Cottage pie, fish and chips, and many more.

After the Top Chef contestants headed back to the kitchen, they were in for one more surprise. Host Padma Lakshmi revealed that the chefs were going to cook in pairs for the elimination challenge. Moreover, this week, the least impressive pair will have to pack their knives and go home.

This caused a lot of tension amongst the contestants as there were going to be two contestants leaving the competition.

Season 20 of Top Chef has established itself to be an extremely popular franchise. As the installment progresses, the cheftestants will take part in even tougher challenges that will test their culinary skills and push them to their utmost potential. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store.

