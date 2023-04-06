Top Chef season 20 episode 5 release date, air time and plot

Top Chef season 20 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Gabriel creates a dish in honor of his late father. The chefs are tasked with preparing a holiday dish, but Gabriel expresses a dislike for most holidays and wishes to celebrate his father instead.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The chefs are tasked with creating a celebratory dish featuring honey and mead; then, they must create a festive family meal featuring their favorite holiday dishes for the judges, along with "Top Chef Mexico" judge Martha Ortiz."

Tune in on Thursday, April 6, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20.

Gabriel creates a dish close to his heart in the upcoming episode of Top Chef season 20

In episode 5 of the Bravo culinary show, Chef Gabriel gets emotional remembering his father. One of the challenges in the upcoming segment is preparing a festive family meal, but some contestants find it to be emotionally more difficult.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Gabriel told his fellow contestants that he doesn’t like many festivals. He added that he only likes Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which will be celebrated on November 2 in 2023. Chef Gabriel added that it’s the only celebration that he can remember with love.

The Top Chef season 20 chef said in his confessional:

"The holidays, that’s pretty awful for me."

Gabriel further stated that his father passed away last year and since he was at work, he couldn’t pick up the last time his father called him on his phone. The chef states that he’s making Mole Verde in honor of his father since he didn’t get a chance to say goodbye.

He added:

"My relationship with my dad was complicated. But when I won Top Chef Mexico, he was very proud of me that day. He started to cry, you know and it was beautiful."

Another promo uploaded to Bravo teases the Honey and Mead-inspired Quickfire Challenge of the upcoming episode. During the clip, Victoire Goluoubi, Top Chef Italy finalist, is seen talking to her husband and telling him that the competition is tough but that she’s happy.

The contestants then get ready and make their way to the kitchen for the Quickfire Challenge where they meet guest judge Adam Hanley.

Padma Lakshmi said:

"Chefs, as you can see, things are about to get sticky."

She further tells them that for the challenge, they want them to make a celebratory dish featuring honey and mead in 30 minutes to pay homage to the two’s history and significance. Lakshmi then informs the contestants that whoever wins the challenge will receive immunity in the upcoming elimination challenge.

Victoire, who had never tasted mead before, was surprised by how sweet it is and had expected it to taste like vinegar. While some contestants are seen leaning toward a sweet dish, others lean towards making something savory such as dumplings, soups, and more.

