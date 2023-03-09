Where is Top Chef season 20 filmed? Location, format, and more details explored

Top Chef will return for another season that will take place outside the USA for the first time in history since its inception. The upcoming season, which is being shot in London, UK, will include chefs from every regional spin-off of the series.

Some of the places included in the list of filming locations include the Palace of Westminster, London Bridge, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amongst others. Other sites include the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew and the Alexandra Palace sports venue. The cast was also spotted at a number of restaurants, including The Jack Horner, the Lamb and Flag, Dishoom, and Core by Clare Smyth.

Victoria Prentis, Food Minister, UK Government, spoke about Top Chef season 20:

"I’m pleased that ‘Top Chef’ has chosen London for its first-ever season outside of the U.S. We’re rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the U.K. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality."

Top Chef season 20 details explored

In the upcoming season of the cooking competition, the chefs who have previously appeared on the show and its 29 international installments return to the stage for another shot at victory.

The upcoming season of the cooking competition will feature 16 all-stars, including winners as they attempt to take home a grand prize of $250,000, be featured in Food and Wine magazine, and make an appearance at the annual Food and Wine Classic in Aspen.

In each episode of season 20, the contestants will take part in a series of challenges, mainly two challenges per episode. Quickfire and elimination, often known as the Judges' table, are the two main challenges that competitors must complete.

During this round, hosts Padma Lakshmi, Colichchio, Simmons, and a guest judge tell the chefs how they’ve done during the challenge and whether they’ve made it to the next round or not.

Top Chef season 20 will bring back Last Chance Kitchen with Tom Colicchio for the 12th time in the history of the franchise. With this twist in place, the eliminated contestants will have one last chance to cook against each other to return to the competition.

Who will appear in the upcoming season

The contestants set to compete in the upcoming season 20 include:

Samuel Albert (winner, France, Season 10)

Luciana Berry (winner, Brazil, Season 2)

Sara Bradley (finalist, Season 16: Kentucky)

Dawn Burrell (finalist, Season 18: Portland)

Ali Ghzawi (winner, Season 3: Lebanon)

Tom Goetter (finalist, Germany, Season 1)

Nicole Gomes (winner, Canada, Season 5: All-Stars)

Victoire Gouloubi (finalist, Italy, Season 2)

Charbel Hayek (winner, Middle East & North Africa, Season 5: Saudi Arabia)

Buddha Lo (winner, Season 19: Houston)

Dale MacKay (winner, Canada, Season 1)

May Phattanant Thongthong (finalist, Thailand, Season 1)

Begoña Rodrigo (winner, Spain, Season 1)

Gabriel Rodriguez (winner, Mexico, Season 2)

Amar Santana (finalist, Season 13: California)

Sylwia Stachyra (winner, Poland, Season 7)

Set to appear as guest judges in the upcoming season includes:

Aquiles Chavez

Helene Darroze

Lorna Maseko

Martha Ortiz

David Zilber

Gaggan Anand

Sam Bompas

Tom Brown

Jeremy Chan

Brett Graham

Max Halley

Adam Handling

Angela Hartnett

Graham Hornigold

Judy Joo

Asma Khan

Santiago Lastra

Greg Marchand

Clare Symth

Kirk Westaway

Andrew Wong

Paul A. Young

Tune in on Thursday, March 9, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Top Chef season 20 on Bravo.

