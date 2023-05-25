MasterChef US season 13: Which chefs from the North-East made it into the competition?

MasterChef US season 13 premiered on Fox on Wednesday, May 25. The first episode of the season featured many cooks from the North-East trying to earn a spot in the show by cooking the best dish possible within 45 minutes.

The chefs did their best to impress judges with their dishes and earn a 'yes' from all three of them. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich were on the judges’ panel as usual, along with guest judge Daphney Oz.

The contestants who received the white apron and moved forward in the MasterChef US competition are:

Richie- Joe gave him a no for his Crispy Skin Salmon but the other judges said “yes”.

Nina- Nina’s Venison & Bok Choy Dumplings impressed everyone but Joe.

Purvi- Purvi was the first person to receive a yes from all the judges for her Vanilla Bundy Cakes.

Brynn- Brynn’s Harissa Black Seabass impressed all the judges and they felt she had potential to cook even better.

Ryan- Ryan’s perfect version of Steak and Eggs received a yes from all the judges, except Aaron.

These five chefs chosen for the MasterChef US competition will represent the North-East side of the country, bringing in excellent flavors from the area into their dishes. They will have to cook against chefs from the South, Midwest, and West to earn the trophy and $250,000 grand prize.

Recap of MasterChef US season 13 episode 1

This week on MasterChef US, Daphne Oz introduced the North-East as the "melting pot" of flavors. The home cooks from the area had to prepare their signature dishes within 45 minutes and get three yeses from the judges to earn the white apron.

One of the contestants, Carla, made Homemade Manicotti with Crawfish & Shrimp but substituted the pasta for crepes. The judges felt that the dish was overcooked and needed a lot more herbs, so they said no to the chef.

Meanwhile, Richie’s Crispy Skin Salmon with Sweet Habanero Glaze, Parmesan Roasted Potatoes, and Spinach impressed almost all of the judges. Judge Gordon felt that the spinach was very “watery” but gave the final yes after seeing potential in the chef.

Elsewhere, Nina prepared a unique version of the Venison & Bok Choy Dumplings. Gordon loved the “technical flare” of the dish but Joe called it amateur. Nina went ahead in the competition with three yeses.

Purvi infused some Indian flavors into her Vanilla Bundt Cakes and received excellent reviews from the judges. She became the first chef to get four yeses.

Eddie made Pistachio Tres Leches with Creme Anglaise, Pistachio Crumble and Raspberry Sauce. The judges did not like the dish but Joe pulled Eddie aside to assure him that he will give him a job in one of his restaurants.

Ross’ Chocolate Molten Lava Cake with Raspberry Coulis and Whipped Espresso Mascarpone was a technical failure for the judges.

Brynn, who has been a bartender for 14 years, made a unique blend of the Harissa Black Seabass with Pear & Dried Cherry Chutney. The chef made it into the competition after a lot of discussions.

Ryan’s simple dish “Steak and Eggs” was enough to show the judges his creativity. Aaron did not think a lot of effort went into making the dish but the other judges gave him a yes.

MasterChef US will air on Fox every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Fubo TV or Sling.

