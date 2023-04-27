“Who the baby daddy is": Internet curious as Southern Charm alum Chelsea Meissner makes pregnancy announcement

Southern Charm alum Chelsea Meissner recently announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. The reality TV star left the Bravo show in May 2020 while dating America's Cup Sailor Nick Dana. After him, Chelsea didn’t reveal much about her personal life, so netizens are currently curious to find out her baby’s father’s identity.

In Chelsea’s recent Instagram post, she mentioned “a boyfriend” but didn’t reveal his identity. As such, online users have filled out the comment sections with questions like, “who’s the baby daddy?”

Fans react to Chelsea Meissner's pregnancy post (Image via chelseameissner58/Instagram)

Along with her fans, Chelsea’s Southern Charm co-stars also wished her well. While Naomi Olindo mentioned that she couldn’t be more excited, Madison LeCroy congratulated her and said that she’s going to be a “wonderful mother.”

Fans congratulated Chelsea Meissner in her pregnancy post, all the while expressing curiosity about the "baby daddy"

In the Instagram post, Chelsea Meissner mentioned the grief when she lost her dog, Tyson, last year. She further stated in the pregnancy post that she never thought she would love another soul unless she had a child. The post included a video featuring her sonography and the due month mentioned in the clip — “Arriving September 2023.”

"The circle of life is a powerful thing. When Tyson passed, I knew I could never love another soul nearly as much unless I had a child of my own.. now here we are with one on the way. You just never know what God has in store for you.”

While Chelsea mentioned that she has a boyfriend, she didn’t reveal his identity.

“I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a boyfriend! Here’s to a thick girl summer.”

Although fans sent their best wishes to the Southern Charm alum, they were also curious to know the name of the unborn child’s “baby daddy.”

Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner’s dating history

Chelsea Meissner was one of the fans’ favorite cast members on Southern Charm, but she left in May 2020. When she joined the cast, she grabbed Shep Rose and Austen Kroll’s attention. Chelsea ended the love triangle saga after choosing Austen, but they had a brief relationship as they realized they wanted different things in their lives. Interestingly, Chelsea’s pregnancy post received congratulation from Austen’s ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy.

After Austen, the Southern belle fell in love with sailor Nick Dana. They dated for a while, but then she left Southern Charm, and fans couldn’t find out whether they were still together. In 2021, NZ Herald reported that Nick got engaged to country music singer Caroline Jones.

When she was on the show, her Bravo profile read:

"Chelsea’s passion for travel lead her to meet her boyfriend, Nick Dana, who is a professional sailor for the America’s Cup. When the resident outdoors girl isn’t exploring outside of Charleston, she can be found on the water: surfing, fishing or boating. Even with her adventurous spirit, it’s her close bond with her family that she places the most value on.”

Since Chelsea left Southern Charm, netizens didn’t have much information about her life. By profession, she is a hairdresser in Charleston and is Survivor season 24 alum.

