“That's a good twist”: Southern Hospitality fans shocked after learning Mia Alario was hit on by Southern Charm’s Shep Rose

Southern Hospitality season 1 ended on Monday, leaving fans shocked with a revelation about Mia Alario.

Towards the end of the finale, the show gave an update on the cast members’ lives. It showed that Mia was the reason behind Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s break-up. The Southern Hospitality star confirmed the incident on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL).

Fans reacted to the new piece of information and called it a “good twist.”

Mia had apparently sent a message to Taylor, telling her that Shep tried to kiss her and was hitting on her at Leva Bonaparte’s nightclub.

Fans reacted to Mia Alario’s revelation on WWHL

After the Southern Hospitality season 1 finale, Bravo aired Andy Cohen’s talk show, WWHL, where the host welcomed the reality TV show’s stars.

Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, Maddi Reese, and Grace Lilly were the guests at Andy’s show. He asked Mia what happened between her and Shep.

To which, she responded:

“Unfortunately, I was hit on by Shep [Rose]. I don’t know what he was thinking though, because I don’t have previous job experience in geriatric work or senior care. So it was really interesting that he approached me, honestly. He knew that I am not the one. I am the one who will tell your girlfriend.”

She then confirmed that she texted Taylor Ann Green about Shep hitting on her. Bravo fans reacted to the revelation on Twitter. While some were shocked after learning that Mia Alario was the one who ended Shep and Taylor's relationship, others took a dig at Mia's statement implying Shep was old.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

At the end of Southern Hospitality’s final episode, Bravo reminded fans of the reunion episode of Southern Charm season 8, which aired in October 2022. At the reunion, Taylor mentioned that she found out that Shep hooked up with somebody at Leva’s nightclub after the girl texted her.

The producers revealed that it was Mia from Southern Hospitality who told Taylor about Shep. Taylor stated during the reunion that it was the final straw in her and Shep’s relationship.

Southern Hospitality season 1 ended on a dramatic note

Mia Alario not only stole the show with the big secret, but she was also the one who ended Southern Hospitality season 1 on a dramatic note.

She told Maddi Reese that Joe Bradley kissed her and showed interest in her after he confessed to Maddi that he was in love with her. Both the girls confronted Joe and created a big drama in front of their boss, Leva Bonaparte.

Mia was seen crying in the store room after her fight with Joe. Meanwhile, Leva warned Joe as he was promoted to VIP manager a few days ago. The boss lady told Joe that she would fire him if any such drama happens in the future.

Titled "Women Scorned," Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 8 (finale) synopsis read:

“Grace Lilly throws an upscale event to host Leva’s friends. Emmy urges Will to apply to law school. Lucía fights to save her impaired relationship with her son’s father. After a record-breaking summer at Republic, Leva rewards the team with a luxurious yacht day where Joe Bradley finally admits his romantic feelings for Maddi, leading to a showdown with her boyfriend."

It continued:

"Later on, when Mia finds out Joe professed romantic feelings for both her and Maddi, both women explode on him at Republic, landing Joe in hot water with Leva.”

The cast members of the Bravo show included Leva Bonaparte, Maddi Reese, Joe Bradley, Grace Lilly, Mikel Simmons, Will Kulp, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, TJ Finch, Lucia Pena, and Emmy Sharrett.

Southern Hospitality aired new episodes on Mondays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

