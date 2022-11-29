“Insufferable cast”: Bravo fans criticize Southern Hospitality premiere and compare the show to Vanderpump Rules

Bravo launched Southern Charm’s spin-off, titled Southern Hospitality, on Monday, featuring Leva Bonaparte as the leading cast member.

The show revolves around her and her husband Lamar Bonaparte’s restaurant business. The main focus is their nightclub Republic Garden & Lounge and its staff members. The first episode premiered on Bravo on Monday, where viewers witnessed dramatic moments and fun elements. However, they didn’t find Southern Hospitality an interesting show.

Fans called it “boring” and claimed that the series didn’t bring in anything new for the viewers. In addition to Leva Bonaparte, the cast members of the Bravo show included Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, Lucía Peña, TJ Dinch, and Joe Bradley.

Fans compare Southern Hospitality to Vanderpump Rules

Bravo fans felt that Southern Hospitality was similar to Vanderpump Rules. For those unaware, Vanderpump Rules is a Bravo show that focuses on socialite Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant business.

Due to their similar backgrounds, the viewers found the two shows similar. Fans also felt that Southern Hospitality didn’t offer anything new and that the cast was trying hard to create drama for the cameras.

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 1 recap

Episode 1 of Southern Hospitality season 1 was filled with drama and entertainment. It started off with an introduction to Leva Bonaparte’s restaurant business and employees of the Republic Garden & Lounge.

The official synopsis of Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 1, titled “The Republic of Leva,” read:

“Charleston, S.C., restauranteur Leva Bonaparte celebrates her birthday at her club, Republic, but fighting between her staff threatens to disrupt the party; Grace Lilly feels betrayed by former best friend Maddi for calling out her failures at work.”

Drama kicked in with Maddi complaining about Grace Lilly not being serious about her work. The two were apparently best friends, but they became competitive and thus Leva separated them. While Maddi became the VIP coordinator at Republic nightclub, Grace was the VIP concierge at Leva’s other restaurant, Bourbon N’ Bubbles.

Not only Maddi’s silent feud with Grace was highlighted in episode 1, as well as her love life. She confessed that she was in a serious relationship last year, but broke up with her ex-boyfriend as he cheated on her. In the latest episode, her former lover attended Leva’s birthday party and reconnected with Maddi. Even after her friends warned her, she went out with her cheating ex-boyfriend.

Her co-star Joe Bradley, who confessed on the show that he was in love with Maddi, was seen heartbroken by the incident. He felt that he lost his chance with her because he didn’t express his feelings soon enough. He mentioned that he was afraid of losing Maddi as his friend. Maddi, on the other hand, told Mikel Simmons that she knew that Joe liked her.

Apart from Maddi, season 1 episode 1 also featured Mikel, Republic’s VIP host, being suspended. Leva made the decision after finding out that Mikel had taken some VIP guests to her rival restaurant. After he was suspended, the boys at the restaurant gave him the cold shoulder.

The premiere episode ended with Leva calling Grace on her phone while the latter was out for lunch with Maddi, Mia, and Lucia. The boss lady was not happy with Grace leaving work the night before when Maddi took some guests to Bourbon N’ Bubbles. The drama will continue in the next episode.

Southern Hospitality airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

