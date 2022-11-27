Where was Grace Lilly born? Meet the VIP concierge from Southern Hospitality season 1

Bravo is set to launch a new Charleston-based show, Southern Hospitality, which will feature Leva Bonaparte from Southern Charm.

While she is a familiar face to Bravo fans, viewers will also see a lineup of newcomers on the show. One of them is Grace Lilly, who works at Leva’s one of many restaurants, Bourbon N’ Bubbles, as the VIP concierge.

Born in Kentucky, Grace moved to Charleston, South Carolina, when she was in grade school. Although Southern Hospitality centers around Leva’s restaurant Republic Garden & Lounge, Grace will be a part of the main cast and will be the one bringing in a whole lot of drama for viewers.

Grace Lilly is a model and fashionista

Grace Lilly was born in Kentucky but grew up in Charleston. She works at Bourbon N’ Bubbles as the VIP concierge, however, her Instagram profile mentions her as a “model, fashionista, and wanderer.”

According to her bio on Bravo’s site, the South Carolina city is not big enough for Grace. It reads:

“A true Southern girl, Grace Lilly/VIP Concierge was born in Kentucky and moved to Charleston in grade school. Guided by her beliefs in astrology and mysticism, she feels that Charleston is too small and has spent most of the past two years traveling to parties around the globe. Now that summer is here, Grace expects to earn big tourist tips and be included in all the Republic social outings.”

While her profile portrays her as an ambitious girl, previews and trailers of Southern Hospitality tell a different story. In one of the clips, Leva called Grace when the latter was out for lunch with her co-stars. The boss lady pointed out that Grace left her work early the day before and wanted to know the reason.

During her conversation with Leva on the call, Grace mentioned that she left early due to a migraine. But when she met the Southern Charm star, she gave a whole list of reasons as Grace said:

“My allergies have been on, one. Scorpio full moon, lunar eclipse, Friday the 13th, I had a wardrobe malfunction. It’s been a lot.”

Leva didn’t look impressed with Grace’s excuses. Will the VIP concierge survive the season? Only time will tell. But one thing is for sure, she will bring in a lot of drama. Going by the trailer, Grace is not much liked by Republic Garden & Lounge employees, especially Maddi Reese.

In a preview, Maddi mentioned that she and Grace used to be best friends when they worked together at Bourbon N’ Bubbles, but she then got promoted to the Republic nightclub.

When will Southern Hospitality air on Bravo?

Season 1 of Southern Hospitality will air on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. It will later be available on Peacock TV.

The official synopsis of Southern Hospitality reads:

“The series follows Southern Charm resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom.”

The cast members include Leva Bonaparte, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Bradley Carter, Mikel Simmons, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, and TJ Dinch.

Viewers can watch all the new episodes of Southern Hospitality season 1 on Mondays on Bravo.

