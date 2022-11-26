How old is Maddi Reese? Southern Hospitality’s VIP coordinator was 20 when she started working for Leva Bonaparte

Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte is all set to launch her new show, Southern Hospitality, on Bravo. The series will center around her high-end restaurant and “larger-than-life” staff members.

One of her closest colleagues is Madison “Maddi” Reese, who serves as the VIP manager at her restaurant, Republic Garden & Lounge. According to Maddi’s bio on Bravo, the 25-year-old has been working for Leva since she was 20. Prior to that, she worked as a server at other restaurants.

Apart from welcoming the viewers to see her love life, Maddi will also showcase her successful career in Southern Hospitality.

Maddi Reese started working under Leva Bonaparte when she joined Bourbon N’ Bubbles

Raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Maddi Reese earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Communication from the College of Charleston, South Carolina, in 2009. She graduated from the same college where Southern Charm’s former couple Craig Conover and Naomi Olindo went.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Maddi started working as a server while she was in college. Her first restaurant was Rooster’s Woodier Kitchen in Charlotte, where she worked for over three years. In 2017, the Southern Hospitality star moved to Charleston and started her server job at O-Ku Sushi.

Leva took Maddi under her wings in 2018 when she joined Bourbon N’ Bubbles. In Maddi’s LinkedIn profile, she mentioned that she received a promotion in Bourbon N’ Bubbles and was transferred to Republic Garden & Lounge as a VIP Coordinator.

Her LinkedIn bio reads:

“I’m a VIP Coordinator with 6 years experience working in the hospitality industry. I love being around people, music, and I am passionate about traveling.”

While her professional life is thriving, Maddi’s dating life is complicated. Going by Southern Hospitality’s previews and sneak peek videos, the 25-year-old will be seen being pursued by two men — a co-worker and a cheating ex-boyfriend.

Maddi’s official bio on Bravo reads:

“A Charleston transplant who grew up in Charlotte by way of New York City, Maddi Reese/DJ & VIP Manager started working for Leva four years ago when she was only 20. Now managing VIP hosts and working to take her music career to the next level, she regularly plays at Republic and across the Southeast."

It continues:

“Her professional life has continued to see success, but her love life has proven a bit more challenging. Maddi is pursued by two guys and forced to make an impossible choice: jeopardize a close friendship by dating her co-worker Joe or risk another heartbreak by getting back together with her cheating ex-boyfriend.”

Southern Hospitality season 1 release date

In addition to Leva and Maddi, Southern Hospitality cast members also include Grace Lilly, Mikel Simmons, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, Lucía Peña, TJ Dinch, and Bradley Carter.

The Bravo’s reality TV show will revolve around the famous nightclub run by Leva and her husband, Lamar Bonaparte. Staff members will be seen competing against each other to bag prime positions, resulting in a whole lot of drama. From professional rivalry to love problems, the show will bring in all the elements to entertain viewers.

Fans will also get to see Leva’s Southern Charm co-stars Craig, Austen Kroll, and others making guest appearances in the upcoming series.

Southern Hospitality season 1 will air its first episode on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes