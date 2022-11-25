How rich is Leva Bonaparte? Bravo star’s rumored net worth explored as she’s set to launch her new show Southern Hospitality

Southern Hospitality is a new reality TV series set to premiere on Bravo next week. The show will be led by Southern Charm cast member Leva Bonaparte.

Leva has been a part of Southern Charm since season 7 and will now appear on the network with her own show. Southern Hospitality will revolve around the reality TV star’s high-end restaurant group and its staff members.

Born in India and raised in Canada, Leva eventually established a successful career in Charleston, South Carolina. She is married to Lamar Bonaparte, and the couple owns several high-end restaurants, resulting in a wealthy lifestyle.

Leva Bonaparte’s fortune explored

According to Thrilling, Leva Bonaparte’s estimated net worth is $3.6 million. She earned it through her years of experience in the hospitality industry and a joint venture with her husband, Lamar.

The couple runs the Republic Development and Management Group together, and the upcoming Bravo show will focus on one of the restaurants owned by Leva and Lamar. It is called Republic Garden & Lounge.

Other Charleston restaurants and bars owned by Leva and Lamar include Bourbon N’ Bubbles, 1st Place, and Mesu. When it comes to making a fortune, the 43-year-old does not stop there. According to Thrilling, she started earning a paycheck of $25,000 from Bravo when she joined Southern Charm as one of the main cast members in season 7.

In her personal life, Leva has a toddler son named Lamar Jr., who was seen multiple times in Southern Charm season 8, which recently ended.

Leva will now return to Bravo with a new show, Southern Hospitality, where she will be the boss lady. Her bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“Leva Bonaparte owns four restaurants on King Street, but every server in town wants to work at Republic, the hottest nightclub and backdrop for Charleston’s lively party scene. Leva sets the bar high, but she treats her staff like family – and with that comes guiding her crew of young, passionate singles as they navigate love, conflict, makeups, breakups and everything in between.”

It further states:

“While balancing their personal lives with work responsibilities at the restaurant presents its fair share of mistakes and challenges alike, the stakes have never been higher for Leva who preps for Charleston’s biggest summer in recent memory.”

Leva will be seen leading a close-knit group of staff members, who will come with their own problems and challenges. The show will also feature guest appearances of Southern Charm cast members such as Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Naomi Olindo.

When will Southern Hospitality air on Bravo?

Those who have watched Southern Charm should know that the Charleston people know how to keep their viewers entertained. Leva Bonaparte’s new show, Southern Hospitality promises to satisfy its fans with dramatic content.

The trailer and sneak peek clips give an idea of the level of drama the show is bringing to television. The official synopsis of Southern Hospitality reads:

“The series follows Southern Charm resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom.”

In addition to Leva, the cast includes her staff members — Maddi Reese, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Joe Bradley, Will Kulp, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, TJ Dinch, and Bradley Carter.

Southern Hospitality season 1 will premiere on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes