Southern Hospitality 2022 (season 1) cast list: Meet Leva Bonaparte and her team members from the Bravo show

Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte's spin-off show, Southern Hospitality, is all set to premiere on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The trailer, released at BravoCon 2022, garnered a lot of attention from the audience and will focus on the reality star's restaurant business. Viewers will witness major drama as the cast members navigate personal issues and relationships on the show.

Southern Hospitality is Bravo's first restaurant series and will follow Leva Bonaparte's journey as she manages Charleston’s elite crowd as well as her staff - a group of best friends who work at the Republic Garden & Lounge. The cast will deliver their best work as they compete for elite positions and engage in multiple relationship dynamics, conflicts, and arguments.

Before the much awaited season premiere, keep reading to learn more about the Southern Hospitality cast members.

List of cast members on Bravo's Southern Hospitality season 1

Southern Hospitality season 1 on Bravo will feature 11 cast members working in Leva's restaurant business and giving their best to the job, while also engaging in conversations, relationships, conflicts, and a lot more.

If the previews of the show are anything to go by, viewers are all set for an interesting ride as they will get to witness some major dramatic moments.

Check out which cast members are making their appearance on the reality series.

1) Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonaparte, who owns four restaurants in the city, sets the tone for the series at the Republic Garden & Lounge - easily a favorite among the elite crowd.

She will be seen managing fellow cast members, who are also the staff working at the restaurant. While Bonaparte will treat her castmates like family, it can be expected that she will have high expectations for them.

Bonaparte's description on Bravo states that "she strives to be the voice of reason with her unpredictable staff, but [is] never afraid to make tough decisions that could change the dynamic of this close-knit group." The new series will see her navigating the very many challenges that one must face while running a restaurant business.

2) Maddi Resse

Maddi Resse grew up in Charlotte. The DJ and VIP manager started working at the restaurant four years ago, when she was 20.

Viewers are set to see the Southern Hospitality cast member move forward in her musical journey, and at the same time witness her challenging love life this season.

Maddi's official synopsis on the show reads:

"Maddi is pursued by two guys and forced to make an impossible choice: jeopardize a close friendship by dating her co-worker Joe or risk another heartbreak by getting back together with her cheating ex-boyfriend."

3) Mikel Simmons

VIP Host Mikel Simmons is from Charleston and is known to be quite the party animal. In the series, viewers will witness the Southern Hospitality star's personal trauma and past issues, as he confesses to living a double life.

Mikel's official synopsis of the show reads:

"Mikel is finally ready to come out to his friends and beloved church community. Though these conversations won’t be easy, particularly in the South, he sees this as the next step toward finding peace with himself."

4) Grace Lilly

VIP Concierge Grace Lilly is described as "a true Southern girl" in Bravo's synopsis about her. The Kentucky native moved to Charleston in grade school. Viewers will witness her personal as well as spiritual journey, with beliefs deeply rooted in astrology and mysticism.

The official synopsis of Southern Hospitality describes her as:

"She feels that Charleston is too small and has spent most of the past two years traveling to parties around the globe. Now that summer is here, Grace expects to earn big tourist tips and be included in all the Republic social outings."

5) Joe Bradley

Being part of a successful family can put added pressure on people, and that's the case with Joe. He hails from an affluent Atlanta family and feels that he has a lot of expectations to live up to. The Southern Hospitality star dropped out of college and worked odd jobs, before he found his calling as VIP Host at Republic.

His official synopsis reads:

"Joe wants to follow in Leva’s footsteps as a restaurant and nightlife impresario. Though he tries to prove that he’s management material, his co-workers remind him that he isn’t the big boss."

6) Will Kulp

Born and raised in Charleston, Southern Hospitality bartender Will Kulp pursued modeling in New York but eventually returned home and currently lives with his parents.

As per the show's synopsis, he accepts that his career hasn't progressed as much as he had hoped, but also realizes the worth of the time and people around him.

Viewers are also set to witness Will's relationship with his girlfriend, who, as per his bio, "he’s crazy about."

7) Lucía Peña

VIP Server Lucía Peña hails from New York. Her usual days spans from taking care of her two-year-old son to working at Leva's restaurant at night.

The Southern Hospitality star is adored amongst the younger staff members at Republic as they love that she hangs out with them irrespective of the age difference.

On the show, viewers are also set to witness Lucía's tumultuous relationship with her husband. Her official synopsis states:

"Refusing to initially settle for a mediocre relationship with her 2-year-old son’s father and finally having agreed to give it another shot, she soon realizes that skeletons from the past might make it impossible for them to be together."

8) Mia Alario

Hostess Mia Alario was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago. She moved to Charleston for college and graduated with not one, but two degrees in economics. She works at a financial institution by day and at works at Republic at night.

Bravo's official bio describes her as "outspoken", "socially outgoing", and completely dedicated to her job.

The Southern Hospitality star admits that she works because she feels good about it and not because it's a necessity. Her bio further reads:

"She has no issue speaking her mind and enjoys catching people off guard with her honesty, often rubbing the group the wrong way. Mia’s grit and commitment are always on trial with her co-workers, and she constantly has to prove she deserves her coveted spot."

9) Emmy Sharrett

VIP Server Emmy Sharrett comes from a family of four sisters and holds a strong bond with fellow staff members at Republic. The Southern Hospitality star graduated from the College of Charleston and is currently taking care of VIP guests at Leva Bonaparte's restaurant.

Emmy's bio states:

"Emmy is currently having a great time handling VIP’s while she awaits her next big adventure. She may not know exactly what she wants to do next, but she is certain that it will involve her boyfriend, Will."

10) TJ Dinch

TJ Dinch is the bartender at Republic. He moved to Charleston from Virginia to pursue a career in the ever-evolving food and beverage industry. He is also openly gay, but dating in the South poses a challenge as the LGBTQ community is either small or not very open.

The official bio of the Southern Hospitality star states:

"TJ takes great pride in his work and runs the bar like he runs his life – neat, organized, and clean. A ride-or-die Republic loyalist, TJ makes it his personal mission to protect Leva’s business and her brand."

11) Bradley Carter

VIP Host Bradley Carter graduated from the Citadel Military College on a football scholarship. He then spent a couple of years working hard on getting into shape and establishing his own personal training company.

The Southern Hospitality star currently hosts guests at Republic.

His official bio states:

"Bradley works at Republic as a VIP host, where he makes most of his money and meets most of his dates. He isn’t afraid to use his looks to gain clients, meet girls or bring customers into Republic."

While the trailer for season 1 of Southern Hospitality promises a lot of drama and quality content, viewers will have to tune in to the show on Monday to find out what's in store for them this time. Will the cast be able to work effectively and run the restaurant or will dynamics cost them big?

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere this Monday on Bravo.

