What time will Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 1 air on Bravo? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Southern Charm star Leva Bonaparte has got her own show, Southern Hospitality, on Bravo. She will showcase her personal and professional life in the upcoming reality TV show.

Southern Hospitality will air on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. It centers around Leva and her husband Lamar Bonaparte’s nightclub Republic Garden & Lounge. The couple has three more restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, but the new show will revolve around the aforementioned nightclub and its employees.

While fans will see a lineup of newcomers, Leva’s show will also have several guest appearances from Southern Charm, including Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Naomi Olindo, Austen Kroll, and Patricia Altschul.

Meet Leva Bonaparte and other cast members of Southern Hospitality

Southern Hospitality’s leading star is Leva Bonaparte. The show will also feature her husband Lamar, who has rarely been seen on screen in Leva’s previous series.

The remaining cast members are the boss lady’s employees who work at Republic Garden & Lounge, and they include DJ/VIP coordinator Maddi Reese, VIP host Mikel Simmons, Bartender Will Kulp, VIP host Joe Bradley, VIP server Lucía Peña, hostess Mia Alario, VIP server Emmy Sharrett, bartender TJ Dinch, and VIP host Bradley Carter.

The cast also features Grace Lilly, who is the only staff member from Leva’s other restaurant to be included in the main cast list of Southern Hospitality. Grace works as the VIP Concierge at Bourbon N’ Bubbles.

On Bravo’s site, the official description of the cast members reads:

“For Leva’s team – a fiery group of best friends driven by their work hard/play hard mentality – working at Republic is the gold standard. They’re forced to compete for prime positions and the best tips the city’s nightlife has to offer. Leva sets the bar high, but she treats them like family, guiding this crew of young, passionate singles through love, conflict, makeups, breakups and everything in between.”

It further states:

“As the matriarch of Republic, Leva finds herself with a full plate as she strives to be the voice of reason with her unpredictable staff, but never afraid to make tough decisions that could change the dynamic of this close-knit group. While the staff balances their personal lives with work responsibilities, the stakes have never been higher for Leva who preps for Charleston’s biggest summer in recent memory.”

What to expect from Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 1?

The first episode of Southern Hospitality season 1 will feature staff members of the Republic nightclub celebrating their boss Leva’s birthday. The celebration will also welcome her friends, aka Southern Charm co-stars.

The title of episode 1 is “The Republic of Leva,” and its official synopsis reads:

“Charleston, S.C., restauranteur Leva Bonaparte celebrates her birthday at her club, Republic, but fighting between her staff threatens to disrupt the party; Grace Lilly feels betrayed by former best friend Maddi for calling out her failures at work.”

Apart from enjoying her birthday celebrations, Leva will be seen playing as a referee to a staff feud. In a preview for episode 1, Grace Lilly is seen landing in trouble with Leva after Maddi Reese snitches on the VIP concierge.

Leva and Grace later met to discuss why the latter came home early from work. Grace, who is described as someone who has “beliefs in astrology and mysticism,” gives a long list of reasons, including “lunar eclipse” and “Friday the 13th.”

It seems the first episodes will be filled with a lot of drama. Only time will tell whether the new show will win fans’ hearts.

Southern Hospitality will air new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes