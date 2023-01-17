“LEVA SHUT UP”: Southern Hospitality fans slam Leva Bonaparte for her conversation with Joe about kissing Mia

Southern Hospitality season 1 aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 16, 2023, on Bravo. It featured Leva Bonaparte reminding Joe Bradley that he cannot date a fellow employee, especially after he was promoted to a managerial position.

The conversation took place after Leva went through Instagram and found a "kissing cam" segment, shown in the previous episode. In episode 7, Joe and Mia Alario shared a passionate kiss during a "kissing cam" segment at a game.

Fans slammed Leva on Twitter for the conversation she had with Joe. They felt that she was trying to control the personal lives of her employees and should stop speaking.

pinsleric @pinsleric This show is really growing on me but OH MY GOD LEVA SHUT UP #SouthernHospitality This show is really growing on me but OH MY GOD LEVA SHUT UP #SouthernHospitality

Only time will tell whether Joe will be able to follow Leva’s rules while managing her nightclub.

Fans are unimpressed by Leva Bonaparte's behavior

Southern Hospitality fans criticized Leva Bonaparte’s micro-managing behavior after watching episode 7. They shared their opinion on Twitter, stating that she should keep herself out of Instagram.

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #SouthernHospitality Leva keeping tabs on social media while off the clock is soooooo weird?! @BravoTV Leva keeping tabs on social media while off the clock is soooooo weird?! @BravoTV #SouthernHospitality

Enough of the micromanaging b/c ur in front of the camera. We all get it ur the boss. @BravoTV Leva u own night clubs. No one is gonna judge Joe for kissing Mia.Enough of the micromanaging b/c ur in front of the camera. We all get it ur the boss. #southernhospitality @BravoTV Leva u own night clubs. No one is gonna judge Joe for kissing Mia. Enough of the micromanaging b/c ur in front of the camera. We all get it ur the boss. #southernhospitality

David Easton @DavidEaston_88 I don’t dislike leva but she’s kind of a buzzkill compared to lvp #southernhospitality I don’t dislike leva but she’s kind of a buzzkill compared to lvp #southernhospitality

Pearlie White @LeakinYours This group is weird. So everyone pretty much sleeps together and work together? Is this how Leva hazes her staff? #SouthernHospitality This group is weird. So everyone pretty much sleeps together and work together? Is this how Leva hazes her staff? #SouthernHospitality

Meagan @themlh2 Leva hires young adults and then gets made when they act like young adults. #SouthernHospitality Leva hires young adults and then gets made when they act like young adults. #SouthernHospitality

Doctor Housewife @dr_housewife_ Why is Leva checking in on staff at 2 am? Joe Bradley can’t kiss someone on a kiss cam at a baseball game? #SouthernHospitality Why is Leva checking in on staff at 2 am? Joe Bradley can’t kiss someone on a kiss cam at a baseball game? #SouthernHospitality

Danny Bird @_dbird Why can't Leva just leave Instagram alone?! She's looking at *tagged* posts at this point! #SouthernHospitality Why can't Leva just leave Instagram alone?! She's looking at *tagged* posts at this point! #SouthernHospitality

In Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 7, Leva approached Joe at her nightclub where he was working as the newly promoted VIP manager.

She then pulled out her phone from her purse and showed a clip to Joe, where he and Mia Alario were seen locking lips at a game for the kissing cam. Leva told Joe that he cannot get involved with any of the employees of the nightclub as long as he was working for her.

She said:

“You are having a good time I get it, you are young, you are whatever, but what did I talk about? [indicating their earlier conversation where she told Joe the dating rules.] Tell me that’s not gonna happen again?”

She asked him to use a “little sense” and reminded him of the group meeting where she warned the staff members that some of them could get fired. The group meeting was held after Leva saw Maddi Reese’s boyfriend Trevor’s Instagram stories where he posted raunchy clips of Grace Lilly and others from their weekend trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 7 recap

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 7 featured the cast members throwing a PRIDE event at Leva’s restaurant.

Titled Pride and Peanut Butter, the latest episode’s official synopsis read:

“Leva needs the Republic team to work together for Pride weekend, but tensions run high in the aftermath of an explosive fight. Will decides whether to fulfill Emmy’s hopes and go to law school or pursue his own dream of running a restaurant. Mikel and TJ put their differences aside to host an event. When Maddi drops an accusation against Bradley, he fires back.”

Episode 7 showed Maddi, Joe, and Bradley Carter discussing the fight they had in the previous episode. The show ended with another round of arguments between Maddi and Bradley after the former warned Bradley’s girlfriend to “protect her heart.” Bradley accused Maddi of planting doubts in his girlfriend’s mind.

Next week, Southern Hospitality will air its finale episode where Joe will be seen flirting with Mia. He will also confess his feelings to Maddi, which will create issues between him and her boyfriend Trevor.

The reality TV show, which premiered last month, is a spin-off of Southern Charm. Led by Leva Bonaparte, Southern Hospitality features Maddi Reese, Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, Lucia Pena, TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Bradley Carter, and Emmy Sharrett.

The Bravo show airs new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET.

