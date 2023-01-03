“Leva is being a little dramatic”: Southern Hospitality fans criticize Leva Bonaparte for making a big deal out of cast’s vacation posts

Southern Hospitality season 1 returned with a brand new episode after a week-long break. Episode 5, titled Rock the Boat, featured Leva Bonaparte getting upset over her staff’s vacation posts on Instagram.

In the previous episode, Maddi Reese took permission from Leva to take the team on a trip to North Carolina. They first enjoyed a day at a NASCAR event and then had a fun day off on a yacht in Lake Norman.

Despite enjoying a sanctioned vacation, they had to face Leva’s wrath because she was upset with the team’s social media posts. Southern Hospitality fans have slammed the Republic Garden & Lounge owner for making a big deal out of the cast’s online posts.

Episode 5 ended with Leva yelling at her staff and telling them that she would fire people.

Fans want Leva to mind her own business

In Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 5, the cast members had a fun day at Lake Norman, North Carolina.

While Leva Bonaparte knew her staff had a day off, she asked them to be active on social media and promote the nightclub. She later got upset over the team's raunchy photos posted by Maddi’s boyfriend Trevor.

Leva’s attitude of making a big deal out of her team’s vacation irked fans. They slammed the Southern Charm star on Twitter and asked her to mind her own business.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

O.T. @otinothomas Leva need to mind her own business I be good and got damn if you’re gonna tell me what to post when I’m off the clock bffr #southernhospitality Leva need to mind her own business I be good and got damn if you’re gonna tell me what to post when I’m off the clock bffr #southernhospitality

Stingray @Stingrayomega #southernhospitality

Leva is being over dramatic….she wants to seem important and her presence on the show is weak….go use your lint roller… Leva is being over dramatic….she wants to seem important and her presence on the show is weak….go use your lint roller… #southernhospitalityLeva is being over dramatic….she wants to seem important and her presence on the show is weak….go use your lint roller… https://t.co/IhQhIsRLzJ

Little Bummer Boy 🥁 @libraartsmajor Hot take: if Leva wants these kids to not post their partying online because it’s “off brand” she should get them company accts, pay for the time they spend accruing followers she benefits from and their time spent on social media promoting her businesses. #SouthernHospitality Hot take: if Leva wants these kids to not post their partying online because it’s “off brand” she should get them company accts, pay for the time they spend accruing followers she benefits from and their time spent on social media promoting her businesses. #SouthernHospitality

Pop of Color Pod 🎉 @popofcolorpod Let me get this straight. Leva is mad about her employees (who work at her night club) for having fun and twerking off the clock? Are they just supposed to be doing that on the clock?…I’m confused #SouthernHospitality Let me get this straight. Leva is mad about her employees (who work at her night club) for having fun and twerking off the clock? Are they just supposed to be doing that on the clock?…I’m confused #SouthernHospitality https://t.co/RI6guGBohh

Nancy D @Fancypants_Chi Leva stop being shocked. These people aren’t your kids. That is the reason you got a show. To show all the raunchy stuff. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #SouthernHospitality Leva stop being shocked. These people aren’t your kids. That is the reason you got a show. To show all the raunchy stuff. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #SouthernHospitality

Dalit @musich3ad So they’re not allowed to enjoy they’re weekends and party off the clock because leva uses their socials to promote her own business? Nah, that can’t be legal unless they’re getting paid. That’s what the bar’s social media is for! #southernhospitality So they’re not allowed to enjoy they’re weekends and party off the clock because leva uses their socials to promote her own business? Nah, that can’t be legal unless they’re getting paid. That’s what the bar’s social media is for! #southernhospitality

Jimmy Esposito @JimmyEspo omg that’s funny. Leva you hired those kids because people want to party with them? On what planet?omg that’s funny. #SouthernHospitality Leva you hired those kids because people want to party with them? On what planet? 😂 omg that’s funny. #SouthernHospitality

LilMissPotatbro 🥔 @LilMissPotatbro Why is Leva controlling what they post on their DAYS OFF??? Unless their salary is 6 figures, girl bye. #southernhospitality Why is Leva controlling what they post on their DAYS OFF??? Unless their salary is 6 figures, girl bye. #southernhospitality

In episode 5 of Southern Hospitality season 1, Maddi’s boyfriend Trevor posted clips and photos on his Instagram handle, which included beer-soaked raunchy photos of the girls, along with Grace Lilly's twerking reels. Leva was furious at the cast for letting someone post such photos of them on social media, claiming that it demeaned her restaurant’s name.

While the cast was returning to Charleston, Leva sent messages to a few of them, mentioning how upset she was with the social media posts. She then called a meeting and got angry at the staff, stating that she might fire people.

Some of the staff members sent Leva messages from their trip, giving her every detail of what was going on there.

In the meeting, Leva said:

“I heard like different rumblings about it [the trip] not being amazing. Yeah, high and lows are fine. Obviously, some of you got text messages about my disappointment of what things were being posted on social media.”

She continued:

“I was beyond furious. Like I am like shaking right now coz I am so angry. I think it’s so disgusting. How stupid are you to let somebody post that sh*t like that. Like I am gonna fire people.”

With her last statement, the episode showed “to be continued” and ended on a cliffhanger.

Who was Leva’s “spy” in Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 5?

Towards the end of Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 5, Leva Bonaparte called a meeting at the Republic Garden & Lounge. She mentioned that she was angry at the staff members for their vacation posts.

Before she arrived, the group discussed Leva knowing all the details that went on during the vacation. Lucia Pena asked who was the spy in the group who passed the information to Leva. None of the cast members said anything, but in three different confessional clips, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, and TJ Dinch confessed that they told Leva.

Only time will tell whether the boys’ action will cost someone else’s job as Leva said that she would fire people.

Southern Hospitality season 1 airs new episodes on Bravo on Mondays at 9.00 pm ET.

