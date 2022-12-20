Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4: Why do fans can’t get over Grace Lilly’s “dairy-free” remark?

Southern Hospitality season 1 aired episode 4 on Monday, featuring Grace Lilly informing Maddi Reese that she was dairy-free but consumed almost everything, except for milk.

Grace visited Maddi Reese’s house, where she asked for a coffee, but dairy-free. Maddi mentioned that she would make black coffee, and Grace added that she would take cream with her coffee.

Maddi pointed out that cream is dairy, and then Grace listed out all the dairy products she eats, except for milk. Grace’s “dairy-free” remark left fans in splits as they trolled her online.

In Southern Hospitality season 1, the cast members include Grace, Maddi, Leva Bonaparte, Mikel Simmons, Emmy Sherrett, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, Mia Alario, Lucia Pena, Bradley Carter, and TJ Dinch.

Here’s how fans reacted to Grace Lilly’s dairy statement

Viewers were surprised after learning Grace Lilly was a self-proclaimed dairy-free woman, but consumes dairy. Her definition of dairy-free meant no milk.

Fans couldn’t get over her statement. Take a look at how they reacted on Twitter:

solitude&fashion @FashionSolitude Now Grace Lily…that ain’t dairy free 🤣 but I get it! It’s a journey lol #southernhospitality Now Grace Lily…that ain’t dairy free 🤣 but I get it! It’s a journey lol #southernhospitality

#SouthernHospitality "So I'm dairy free except for [lists 99 dairy items]" "So I'm dairy free except for [lists 99 dairy items]" #SouthernHospitality

Danny Bird @_dbird "I'm dairy free, but only when it's most inconvenient for other people." I live. #SouthernHospitality "I'm dairy free, but only when it's most inconvenient for other people." I live. #SouthernHospitality

Mikel Simmons @iammikelsimmons This is giving when Porsha said she was a vegan. Grace is a baby dairy #SouthernHospitality This is giving when Porsha said she was a vegan. Grace is a baby dairy #SouthernHospitality

BravoBrooke1😜🍀🌟 @BrookeRichard2 🤣 You just don't like drinking plain milk! If you eat cheese, ice cream, drink milkshakes, & use creamer then you are not dairy free! 🤣 She keeps me laughing! Grace girl, you are not dairy free!!You just don't like drinking plain milk! If you eat cheese, ice cream, drink milkshakes, & use creamer then you are not dairy free!She keeps me laughing! #southernhospitality Grace girl, you are not dairy free!!😂🤣😂 You just don't like drinking plain milk! If you eat cheese, ice cream, drink milkshakes, & use creamer then you are not dairy free!😂🤣😂 She keeps me laughing! #southernhospitality https://t.co/2j2svrWpip

In Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4, Grace Lilly went to Maddi Reese’s house. When she arrived, the hostess mentioned that she was making a protein shake. In response, Grace stated that the protein shake had milk and she’s dairy-free, so she would like a coffee.

Maddi went to make black coffee, but Grace mentioned that she would take it with cream. Maddi stated that the cream was dairy. To this, Grace explained that she consumes cheese products, but not milk, leaving Maddi in shock.

In a confessional, Grace said:

“So, I am dairy-free, except for…I still eat cheese, I still like desserts that have dairy in them — ice cream. I love mac and cheese. I grew up lavender-y queen. I really like a good vanilla milkshake, but other than that I am dairy-free.”

Grace’s understanding of dairy-free left fans in splits.

Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4 recap

Episode 4 of Southern Hospitality season 1 started with Mikel Simmons storming off from Grace Lilly’s birthday party after having a fight with TJ Dinch. Maddi Reese was worried that Mikel’s grudge towards certain members of the Republic nightclub might not allow him to come to work. But Mikel arrived on time and let Maddi be the DJ for the night.

The group then went to Charlotte, North Carolina for the weekend as Maddi’s father arranged tickets for a NASCAR event, where the cast got to meet popular racer, Ross Lee Chastain.

On the trip, Joe Bradley was annoyed at Maddi for bringing her boyfriend Trevor, who once cheated on her. Towards the end of the episode, the group checked in to Maddi’s 4-bedroom cottage in Charlotte.

Titled Off to the Races, Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4’s official synopsis read:

“When Grace Lily’s birthday party takes a turn, Mikel questions if he can continue to work at Republic. Grace’s enthusiasm gets her back into Leva’s good graces, but Will’s wild night rubs his co-workers the wrong way. Maddi invites everyone to a NASCAR race in her hometown of Charlotte, where Trevor meets her parents for the very first time since their breakup.”

The group will have fun for two more days in Charlotte, where their form of enjoyment may cross some boundaries. Some of them will receive a lot of flak from their boss Leva Bonaparte in the upcoming episodes.

Viewers can watch the latest episode on Bravo’s site or on Peacock on Tuesday.

Southern Hospitality season 1 airs new episodes every Monday at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

