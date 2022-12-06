“Does anyone like Grace?”: Why are Southern Hospitality fans slamming Grace Lilly from season 1 episode 2?

Southern Hospitality season 1 aired its second episode on Monday on Bravo, featuring Leva Bonaparte and Grace Lilly having a conversation about the latter’s unprofessional behavior.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Leva calling Grace and asking her to meet the Southern Charm star. The meeting was set up after Maddi Reese informed Leva that Grace had left work early, which put her in a tough spot when she brought in guests to Bourbon N’ Bubbles.

In the latest episode, Grace visited Leva, and the latter warned her about her job. The Republic Garden & Lounge owner mentioned that Grace only does three shifts and if that also becomes a big thing for the employee, then Leva won't be able to keep her. However, the boss lady gave Grace another chance to prove her worth.

Southern Hospitality fans, on the other hand, were not happy with Grace in episode 2. They slammed her on social media, asking whether anyone even liked her.

To note, Grace is the only cast member who works at Bourbon N’ Bubbles. The remaining cast are the employees of Republic Garden & Lounge. All the aforementioned restaurants are owned by Leva and her husband Lamar Bonaparte.

Fans criticize Grace Lilly’s work ethics

Episode 2 of Southern Hospitality season 1 showed that Grace Lilly was not a likable person among her peers. While the premiere episode implied that Maddi Reese was the only cast member who questioned Grace’s work ethic, but in episode 2, almost everybody criticized her behavior.

Fans were also shocked after learning that Grace only did three shifts and still left work early. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Jay Em Gino @JaysLeoEnergy If I were to look of The epitome of a bad work ethic I would find grace Lilly’s face , LOL #southernhospitality If I were to look of The epitome of a bad work ethic I would find grace Lilly’s face , LOL #southernhospitality

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #SouthernHospitality Grace is working THREE shifts a week and she still skips out from her job? @BravoTV Grace is working THREE shifts a week and she still skips out from her job? @BravoTV #SouthernHospitality

Jimmy Esposito @JimmyEspo Leva , Grace Lilly isn’t your sister or daughter. Don’t allow her to take advantage of your good nature. Make her a bar back for a few days like you did Mikel. It would be a good lesson for her. #SouthernHospitality Leva , Grace Lilly isn’t your sister or daughter. Don’t allow her to take advantage of your good nature. Make her a bar back for a few days like you did Mikel. It would be a good lesson for her. #SouthernHospitality

IWedFred @IWedFred

#SouthernHospitality Grace Lilly thinks looking pretty means you can skip out on actually showing up for work. Grace Lilly thinks looking pretty means you can skip out on actually showing up for work.#SouthernHospitality

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#SouthernHospitality Grace works 3 shifts a week and she can't even do that? Grace works 3 shifts a week and she can't even do that?#SouthernHospitality

Kaoru 🍜 @Kay819 #SouthernHospitality Grace be mad at yourself for just leaving work in the middle of your shift?! @BravoTV Grace be mad at yourself for just leaving work in the middle of your shift?! @BravoTV #SouthernHospitality

In Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 2, Grace met Leva as the latter held a meeting to understand why her employee left before her job hours.

In response, Grace went on a rant, stating that she was unwell, had a migraine, and thus decided to leave early and go to bed. After listening to her excuses, Leva said:

“Right now, the way you look to me Grace, is checked out.”

She further mentioned that she believes Grace has “magic in sales” and wants to give her another chance. But that would be her last warning.

Grace apologized to Leva and stated that she would not give her boss any more excuses and would work harder as she wanted to move from Bourbon N’ Bubbles to the Republic Garden & Lounge. She further requested that Leva put her at the nightclub once to examine her work. In response, Leva said that she would like to see Grace excel at the job that she has already been assigned.

In a confessional, Grace blamed Maddi as the latter snitched on her to Leva about leaving work early.

Grace Lilly on Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 2

Grace Lilly’s work ethic became a topic of discussion among the cast in Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 2. Apart from Maddi, her professionalism was questioned by Will Kulp, Mia Alario, and TJ Dinch. The latter even criticized Grace’s Instagram posts by stating that none of the other employees have time for social media because they work.

Mia further added that Grace didn’t know where the drinks were kept when she visited Bourbon N’ Bubbles the other day. Towards the end of the episode, Grace had a conversation with Dinch, where she slammed him for badmouthing her. In response, he asked her to behave appropriately when the team was out together as they represented the restaurant. Their conversation didn’t end on a good note.

Viewers can watch the second episode on Bravo’s site or check local listings for reruns. Southern Hospitality season 1 airs new episodes on Mondays at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

