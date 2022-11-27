Where is Southern Hospitality’s TJ Dinch from? Bravo’s new reality TV star is a “loyalist” bartender

Southern Hospitality, Bravo's newest reality TV series, is set to premiere in less than a week. It revolves around Leva Bonaparte, the star of Southern Charm. It features 11 cast members who work at her nightclub, Republic Garden and Lounge.

The trailer for the forthcoming series was first released during BravoCon earlier this year, in October. Ever since then, it has received a lot of attention from fans.

Southern Hospitality will feature a surplus of drama and confrontations as the cast members try to give their best at work while navigating through their own personal problems and relationship issues. One of the cast members who works at Leva's restaurant is TJ Dinch.

TJ left his home in Virginia and moved to Charleston to pursue a career in the food and beverage industry in the city. The official synopsis for Southern Hospitality reads,

“The series follows Southern Charm resident boss-lady Leva Bonaparte as she manages Charleston’s very own “it” crowd, otherwise known as her larger-than-life staff at Republic Garden & Lounge. Leva and husband Lamar own four restaurants along the city’s famous King Street, but Republic is the crown jewel of their kingdom.”

Southern Hospitality's TJ Dinch takes great pride in the work he does

TJ is a bartender at Leva Bonaparte's popular Charleston nightclub, Republic Garden & Lounge. His official bio describes him as a "loyalist" to the nightclub and will do everything possible "to protect Leva’s business and her brand." TJ takes pride in what he does, and his work and life are "neat, organized, and clean." His Bravo bio reads,

"TJ is openly gay, which makes dating in the South a challenge as the LGBTQ community is either small or secret. TJ takes great pride in his work and runs the bar like he runs his life – neat, organized, and clean. A ride-or-die Republic loyalist, TJ makes it his personal mission to protect Leva’s business and her brand."

Prior to the season premiere of Southern Hospitality, TJ Dinch shared a picture of himself along with the remaining cast members and captioned it,

"So excited to share all these memories."

TJ has over five thousand followers on Instagram and shares a lot of posts on his social media page. He often posts pictures and videos from his travels, friends, and other cast members from the show.

Based on the sneak peek that was released prior to the season premiere, TJ is not one to stray away from drama. The trailer teases him clashing with Bourbon N' Bubbles VIP Concierge/model Grace Lilly, who tells Leva Bonaparte that she is going to leave a shift early because of her allergies, a full moon, and various other changes related to her astrology.

In the trailer, TJ asks Grace,

"How much attention do you f-----g need?"

If you're curious to know how Grace responds to TJ, you'll have to wait and see when the series premieres next week.

Southern Hospitality will premiere on Bravo on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET.

