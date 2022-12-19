What time will Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4 air on Bravo? Aftermath of Mikel Simmons’ meltdown and more

Southern Hospitality season 1 is all set to bring in yet another episode this week filled with a whole lot of drama and entertainment.

Episode 4 of the new Bravo show will air on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. The Southern Charm spin-off series features Leva Bonaparte and the team members of her restaurant, Republic Garden & Lounge.

In addition to Leva, Southern Hospitality’s cast includes Mikel Simmons, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, TJ Dinch, Bradley Carter, Will Kulp, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Mia Alario, and Emmy Sharrett.

Southern Hospitality episodes air on Mondays

Southern Hospitality season 1 is all set to air episode 4 on Monday, December 19, 2022, on Bravo. The episode runs from 9.00 pm ET to 10.00 pm ET.

Those who miss the episode can watch it the next day on Peacock TV or on Bravo’s site.

Viewers can also opt for various TV providers and live-streaming services. Some of them include Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling, Verizon, Philo, Dish, YouTube TV, Optimum, and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4?

The fourth episode of Southern Hospitality season 1 will revolve around the aftermath of Mikel Simmons’ meltdown that he had at Grace Lilly’s birthday party.

In the previous episode, Mikel was triggered during a game and started screaming at TJ Dinch, who implied Mikel didn’t have a class. The fight escalated and Mikel left the party after throwing a drink in TJ and Joe Bradley’s direction.

In a preview for episode 4, Mikel was seen waiting in the parking lot when Maddi Reese brought his stuff left at Grace’s house. Maddi, the VIP Manager/DJ at Republic, was seen trying to convince Mikel to come to work at the nightclub as she was the DJ that night. She would have to serve the VIP visitors and halt the DJ portion if Mikel didn't show up. After the altercation, Mikel was angry with his coworkers and warned Maddi that he might not show up for work.

Maddi looked tense and tried to make him understand that she was the boss and was demanding he come to work. In a confessional, Maddi said:

“It’s not easy being friends with all these people, but also being their boss. Like you know, sometime I wish like I could be there for them, but at the end of the day, sometimes it’s not professional. It’s not what a manager would do.”

While Maddi and Mikel were outside, Grace’s party featured another feud. This time, it was between drunk Will Kulp and Lucia Pena. Although the trailer did not make it apparent why they were fighting, it did indicate that Will's girlfriend Emmy Sharrett was able to calm him down.

The title of Southern Hospitality season 1 episode 4 is Off to the Races, and its official synopsis reads:

“When Grace Lily's birthday party takes a turn, Mikel questions if he can continue to work at Republic; Grace's enthusiasm gets her back into Leva's good graces, but Will's wild night rubs his co-workers the wrong way.”

The episode will also see Grace impressing Leva with her work at the Republic nightclub. Maddi will be worried about Mikel and whether he’ll come to work. Fortunately, the latter will show up to work. Furthermore, the group will go on a Sunday trip to a NASCAR event where Maddi will invite boyfriend Trevor, leaving her colleagues annoyed.

Tune in to Bravo every Monday at 9.00 pm ET to watch a new episode of Southern Hospitality season 1.

