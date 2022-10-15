Is Shep Rose active on a dating app post split with Taylor Ann Green? Southern Charm star revealed at BravoCon 2022

BravoCon 2022 kickstarted on Friday, October 14, welcoming multiple Bravo stars, including Southern Charm star Shep Rose.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain hosted several discussion panels, one of which included Shep, his co-star Naomi Olindo, Winter House’s Ciara Miller, Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson, and Below Deck Sailing stars Gary King and Daisy Kelliher.

Host Kate asked the group plenty of questions related to the controversies surrounding them in their respective shows. One of her questions to Shep was an enquiry about whether he was still active on the dating app which got him into trouble in Southern Charm Season 8.

Shep Rose responds to his dating app controversy

During Day 1 of BravoCon 2022, Kate moderated a candid discussion with many Bravo stars. One of them was Shep Rose, whom she asked:

“Do you have your dating app on? I feel like this is a target-rich environment.”

In Southern Charm Season 8, Shep was slammed for being active on a dating app while being in a relationship with Taylor Ann Green.

Responding to Kate’s question, Shep said:

“No, I really don’t. I’ve only done a dating app a while ago, and I swear I erased it or I thought I erased it. Apparently I didn’t. I got in trouble for it. And I regret it.”

While Shep was explaining his side of the dating app controversy, Winter House star Ciara Miller jumped into the conversation and stated that she had seen him on the concerned dating app recently. She then told him that he needed to delete his profile if he did not want to be on the app, but Shep confessed that he didn’t know how to do that.

Ciara promised to help Shep after their interview session.

What was the dating app debacle in Southern Charm Season 8 all about?

In episode 12 of Southern Charm Season 8, Shep Rose’s honesty was questioned when some details from his past surfaced online.

Shep, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll were invited to Patricia Altschul’s house for a gentlemen’s evening. Towards the end of the dinner, Craig received a notification from a gossip site that had run a story about Shep. It mentioned the latter’s profile being active on a famous dating app.

Craig shared the news with Austen, and the two decided to talk to Shep about the same. When they asked Shep to delete the dating profile as it might hurt his then-girlfriend Taylor, Shep refused. The latter stated that he had downloaded the app two years ago in Bermuda when he and Taylor were in “a bad place.”

After Shep’s response, Craig said in a confessional:

“Shep’s got a long history of this stuff. I hope he’s not cheating on Taylor again, but doesn’t sound like he cares. So that’s on him, I have done my job.”

Austen, too, didn’t appreciate the response Shep gave when Craig asked him to delete his dating profile. In a confessional, Austen said:

“I understand innocent until proven guilty. But I can only get your back so much before I have to look out for the best interest of Taylor too. She is like a little sister, and I just don’t wanna see Taylor be walked all over.”

Eventually, Shep agreed to work towards deleting the profile. However, the latest BravoCon 2022 event proved that he continued to be active on the dating app. Hopefully, Ciara helped the Southern Charm star in deleting the profile afterwards.

Season 8 of the show ended recently, with its final reunion episode being aired on Thursday, October 13, 2022. In the episode, Taylor was seen accusing Shep of sleeping with others within a few months of their breakup.

