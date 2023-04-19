Where is Russell Hantz from? Survivor alum's dig at Season 44 castaway Carolyn Wiger sparks outrage amongst fans

Survivor is currently airing its 44th installment on CBS. The show’s contestants this season have continued winning hearts, including Carolyn Wiger, who joined the show in order to share her journey to sobriety with the world. Carolyn has been sober since May 29, 2009 as she recently shared in a social media post.

The reality star recently took to social media to answer the most searched questions about herself and won hearts, most of them anyway. Russell Hantz, who previously appeared on the show, saw the post as a way to stay on brand with his villain status and took digs at the current castaway. The Dayton native took to the post and said that he disagreed with there being nothing wrong with Wiger.

Fans took to the Twitter thread to support the Survivor season 44 cast member and to tell Russell to “stay away from her.” They further told him that his childish antics are why the network doesn’t associate with him anymore.

Survivor fans take to Twitter to call out Russell Hantz's behavior towards Carolyn Wiger

Survivor season 44 contestant Carolyn Wiger, who has earned a lot of praise for her performance on the show, recently took to social media to answer the most frequently asked questions about herself, which included questions about her sobriety, her mental health, and her appearance.

The cast member captioned the post:

"There’s nothing wrong with me."

While fans took to the thread to celebrate and appreciate her, one alum from the show took to the thread to demean her by disagreeing with the caption. The interaction continued when Carolyn posted a gif of one of his Survivor seasons and stated that she would “wipe” his tears, and called him Felicia.

Russell Hantz calls Carolyn Wiger a b*tch (Image via Twitter/@russellhantz)

The infamous Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains cast member took another dig at her and called her a “b*tch.” Fans were unhappy with the former contestant’s behavior and took to the post to call him out while supporting Carolyn in the process. They added that he and his brother, William Hantz, who was once a contestant on Big Brother, both have “emotional problems” and that he was “grasping for any kind of relevancy” now.

They further added that he wasn’t being nice and reminded him of his time on Survivor. One person said that he shouldn’t comment on Carolyn since he threw a tantrum every time he lost while on the CBS show. They further reminded him of a quote he used on the show, “you play with fire, you get burned.”

Dayton @dayton_daily @russellhantz Russell, literally knock it off. This is why CBS won’t associate with you anymore. Just childish. @russellhantz Russell, literally knock it off. This is why CBS won’t associate with you anymore. Just childish.

They further called him a “fedora-wearing loser” and told him that he was starving for attention. They further called him “repulsive”, “boring”, “washed up”, and a crybaby. They added that he’s the “biggest loser” in the history of the show and asked him to “go fail on another show” and leave the Survivor season 44 castaway alone.

Carolyn Wiger is a drug counselor from Minnesota

The 35-year-old drug counselor lives in Minnesota. Ahead of the premiere of season 44, she spoke to Parade about why she wanted to come on the show and said that she has been watching the show since day one. She added that she wants to experience the show and be able to play the game while also being herself.

She added:

"In a game where I feel like so many people would try to be under the radar or hide so much of them, I want to go in as my authentic self. I want to experience everything!"

Survivor season 44 airs episodes every week on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on CBS.

