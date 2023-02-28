Survivor 44 cast: Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Survivor is set to return with another season this week. In the upcoming season, the show will follow 18 contestants as they make their way to the Fiji Islands to spend 26 days in the wild and survive.

The players will be separated into three tribes: Tika, Soka, and Ratu, with each tribe consisting of six castaways.

The season premiere of Survivor season 44 will air on CBS on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The cast of Survivor 44 & where to find them on Instagram

Brandon Cottom -cottom_42

The 30-year-old security specialist from Newtown, PA, likes to describe himself as easygoing, ambitious, and confident. Brandon is a retired football player who played for the Seattle Seahawks and has 2,974 followers on Instagram.

Bruce Perreault -bruce.perreault

Bruce is a 46-year-old insurance agent from Warwick, RI. The real estate agent and entrepreneur has been a fan of Survivor ever since the show came out and hasn't missed an episode ever.

His Instagram currently stands at 1,066 and is likely to grow once the show airs.

Carolyn Wiger -car0lynr0se

The 35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, MN has 1375 followers on the social media platform and likes to describe herself as passionate, a little bit loud, and open.

Carolyn's bio states that she's on Roblox and her username is JillyJallo.

Carson Garrett -carson.garrett

Carson, a 20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, Georgia, describes himself as multi-faceted, exuberant, and innovative. His Instagram bio states that he's a "space nerd".

Carson, who has over 4810 followers on the platform, is intrigued by space, nature, mountains, and beaches and he is really close to his family.

Claire Rafson -claire_rafson

The 25-year-old Tech investor from Brooklyn, NY likes to describe herself as energetic, motivated, and cunning.

Claire has 3397 followers on Instagram and often posts pictures of herself on the feed. She's a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Danny Massa -breatheinwithdanny

Danny, a 32-year-old firefighter from the Bronx, New York, is set to compete on Survivor season 44. He has 3440 followers on Instagram and his bio indicates that he is a trained breath coach as well as a Wim Hof method certified instructor.

Frannie Marin -haithevail

Frannie, a 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA, has 1150 Instagram followers.

She is the self-proclaimed leader of Michael Pollan's unofficial fan club.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt -heidilagares

Heidi The 43-year-old Engineering manager from Pittsburgh, PA will take part in the upcoming season of Survivor. Her social media following now stands at 1073 and is expected to grow after the episode airs.

According to Heidi's bio, she is an engineer and inventor who enjoys working out.

Josh Wilder - lets_get_wilder

Josh, the 34-year-old Surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, GA has 1330 Instagram followers. According to his bio, he is happily married, a plant dad, and a foot and ankle surgeon. Josh regards physical training as a form of therapy.

Kane Fritzler -kanefritzler

The 25-year-old Law student from Saskatoon, Canada is set to compete on Survivor. Kane's Instagram account currently has 1072 followers, and his bio describes him as a "dog dad."

Helen Li -helen_li

The 29-year-old project manager from San Francisco, CA has 1457 followers on the social media platform and describes herself as empathetic, optimistic, and self-aware.

Helen's Instagram feed is loaded with photos of herself and her friends exploring new places.

Jaime Lynne Ruiz -jaimelynnruiz

The 35-year-old Yogi from Mesa, AZ who describes herself as enthusiastic, magnetic, and loving.

Jaime is a gourmand, co-founder of The Foundry Sol, and Instagram sensation with 5,120 followers.

Lauren Harpe -thelaurenharpe

The 31-year-old Elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, TX has 1546 followers on the social media account.

Lauren's preferred pronouns are she/her/hers as stated in her Instagram bio.

Maddy Pomilla -jeffprobstcanyouhearme

The 28-year-old Charity projects manager from Brooklyn, NY describes herself as brave, friendly, and feral.

Maddy has 1416 followers on Instagram and her feed is filled with outdoor shots.

Matt Blankinship -mattblankins

The 27-year-old Security software engineer from San Francisco, CA describes himself as joyful, empathetic, and persistent.

Matt has 476 followers on Instagram and his bio indicates that he is a professional bank robber.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle -marrgrinsteadmayle

The 43-year-old Barbershop owner from Columbus, OH has 1916 followers on the social media platform.

Matthew's bio states that he's a nature lover who wants to help himself and others get on the path of wellness.

Sarah Wade - sarahwade11

Sarah Wade from Survivor season 44 has a private Instagram profile (Image via Instagram/@sarahwade11)

This 27-year-old Management consultant from Chicago, IL describes herself as strategic, driven, and fun.

Although her secret account prevents us from learning much about the prospective Survivor participant, she does have 1726 followers.

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho -yamilpr

The 36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico describes himself as fun, loud, and caring.

Yamil's Instagram stands at 5019 followers.

Tune in on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET on CBS to watch the season premiere of Survivor season 44.

