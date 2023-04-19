Who was Keith Nale? Tributes pour in as Survivor alum passes away aged 62

Survivor alum Keith Nale has passed away at the age of 62. While the exact cause of his death hasn't been mentioned, Hearts of Reality confirmed his demise on their Facebook Page on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Keith was a castaway from Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia, and was well-known for his performances in challenges and strategies.

After Nale's death was made public, Survivor fans thronged social media to pay tribute to one of the franchise's fan-favorite contestants. Many were devastated by the news and opened up about their memories of watching the late castaway on screen.

One tweeted:

Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType #Survivor needed Keith Nale. Someone who was wholeheartedly himself, whether it be getting spooked by idols, taking up a side hustle driving "to-to's," or reminding us the fun of cruises. RIP to a character who gave us 75 days of entertainment. My heart goes out to Dana & Wes #Survivor needed Keith Nale. Someone who was wholeheartedly himself, whether it be getting spooked by idols, taking up a side hustle driving "to-to's," or reminding us the fun of cruises. RIP to a character who gave us 75 days of entertainment. My heart goes out to Dana & Wes❤️ https://t.co/2YrEcSnShh

"Lost a genuine Legend": Survivor fans pay tribute to the late Keith Nale

Soon after news of his demise became public, Survivor fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Nale. They recognized him as one of the best players in the competition and were immensely shocked by the news of his passing.

Drop Your Buffs @dropbuffspod Survivor has lost a genuine Legend.

RIP Keith Nale Survivor has lost a genuine Legend. RIP Keith Nale https://t.co/gxFfCKIi7X

Survivor Birthdays @Survivor_bdays I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of Keith Nale's passing. Keith was a fantastic #Survivor character and a wonderful person. Rest in Peace Keith I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of Keith Nale's passing. Keith was a fantastic #Survivor character and a wonderful person. Rest in Peace Keith ♥️♥️ https://t.co/ij72GtXXku

Shannon Guss (Gaitz) @ShannonGaitz Devastated to hear of the passing of Keith Nale, a truly iconic Survivor character. His uniqueness, entertainment & hilarity were pivotal to a golden era that solidified my super fandom. I’ll always look fondly on his place in the show’s history & its family. Rest well Keith Devastated to hear of the passing of Keith Nale, a truly iconic Survivor character. His uniqueness, entertainment & hilarity were pivotal to a golden era that solidified my super fandom. I’ll always look fondly on his place in the show’s history & its family. Rest well Keith ♥️

m*tt bl*vins @mash_bletchum keith nale pulling up to the the gates of heaven keith nale pulling up to the the gates of heaven https://t.co/uVgsbTOszW





thank you for all the smiles, all the laughs, and all the amazing



this one is my personal favorite: rest in the sweetest peace, Keith Nalethank you for all the smiles, all the laughs, and all the amazing #Survivor memories we got to share with you.this one is my personal favorite: rest in the sweetest peace, Keith Nale 💕 thank you for all the smiles, all the laughs, and all the amazing #Survivor memories we got to share with you.this one is my personal favorite: https://t.co/Itk4gBsMFf

madison🦋✨ @madroe So sad to hear the news about one of my favorite survivor players Keith Nale’s passing. He would always bring a smile to my face every time he was on the screen. It was so much fun to root for him both times he played. Sending love to his family and friends. RIP Keith So sad to hear the news about one of my favorite survivor players Keith Nale’s passing. He would always bring a smile to my face every time he was on the screen. It was so much fun to root for him both times he played. Sending love to his family and friends. RIP Keith💔 https://t.co/eI7KXJHf0D

Fans also pointed out instances where Keith made them laugh or impressed them with his game.

Jonny Fairplay @JonnyFairplay 🏻 You made me laugh so many times. You will be so missed. Rest in Peace Keith Nale🏻 You made me laugh so many times. You will be so missed. Rest in Peace Keith Nale 🙏🏻 You made me laugh so many times. You will be so missed. https://t.co/gl2BzESV4S

Jeff Pitman @truedorktimes #Survivor RIP Keith Nale. May the fishing be good, and may everything else be more like a cruise. #Survivor RIP Keith Nale. May the fishing be good, and may everything else be more like a cruise. https://t.co/g8u55U0mnD





Absolutely devastating news for the 🏻 RIP Keith Nale.Absolutely devastating news for the #Survivor community today. Prayers for his loved ones. RIP Keith Nale. Absolutely devastating news for the #Survivor community today. Prayers for his loved ones. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mh80aliXp4

Idoled Out @idoled_out I'm so sad to hear about Keith Nale. An endlessly quotable Survivor icon, and by all accounts a truly lovely person. May he rest in peace. I'm so sad to hear about Keith Nale. An endlessly quotable Survivor icon, and by all accounts a truly lovely person. May he rest in peace.

Tim (the Mario Fan) @ShutUpTim I was fortunate to interview Keith Nale once on The Tribe and it was awesome. RIP. I’m sorry for the family. I was fortunate to interview Keith Nale once on The Tribe and it was awesome. RIP. I’m sorry for the family.

Jerry @survbbchallenge Keith Nale from 29/31 passed away, I’m not ok, he was one of the funniest players from new school survivor Keith Nale from 29/31 passed away, I’m not ok, he was one of the funniest players from new school survivor

J.B. @jbden1 Keith was one of the best characters #survivor has ever seen. Just the other day I was telling my friends that don’t watch survivor about some of his best moments. He will be missed. RIP twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Keith was one of the best characters #survivor has ever seen. Just the other day I was telling my friends that don’t watch survivor about some of his best moments. He will be missed. RIP twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Jo52aHk99g

Late Survivor contestant Keith was known for his talented gameplay

Keith Nale participated in two Survivor shows, including Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia. He is known and remembered as one of the strongest players when it comes to winning immunity challenges and going a long way by only using his survival skills.

In the San Juan del Sur installment of the competition, Keith was termed the "underdog" from the very beginning. According to his CBS bio, the late contestant struggled with the strategic part of the game and was often targeted by fellow cast members after the merge. He was termed the "misfit" of the series.

However, Keith used his impeccable skills in the immunity challenge, which took him to the final four of the Survivor series. He used his immunity idol smartly and was also a mercenary vote between two opposing alliances. The late castaway was eventually eliminated ahead of the Final Tribal Council (FTC), as he was deemed a threat by his fellow castaways.

Keith eventually returned to the Cambodia series in 2015. According to his bio, he played a similar but more "collaborative" game in the installment. He initially participated from the majority Bayon Alliance. Keith eventually changed his alliance to Witches Coven after his "strategic inattentiveness (in the previous alliance) earned him the neglect of his allies."

The late Survivor contestant managed to reach the finals this time around as well. However, he was eliminated two days ahead of the Final Tribal Council (FTC).

Keith lasted for 38 days on San Juan del Sur where he participated with his son Wes Nale. In the Cambodia installment, he played for 37 days.

In his CBS bio, he described himself as "easy-going, fun-loving and hard-working." His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and golfing. The former fire captain was inspired by his father, who was 77 years then, but still strong enough to go fishing and hunting.

Keith, in fact, depended on his survival skills, including hunting, fishing, and swimming to keep going in the competition. The late Survivor cast member also revealed his strong suit as having a good social game, a knack for challenges, and working well with fellow castaways.

He was also excited about playing with his son Wes in Survivor: San Juan del Sur and said:

"We are both very competitive with others and with each other. I am looking forward to sharing and living out this experience with my son. Can't wait to show him the old man still has it!!"

Jeremy Collins @jeremy2collins My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother. #RIPOtis My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family. You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother. #RIPOtis https://t.co/K2f8sMfYHm

Nale has left behind a great game for fellow Survivor castaways to look back on and for future applicants to take reference from. His death came as a shock and fans will remember him as a charming and fun personality.

