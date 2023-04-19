Who was Keith Nale? Tributes pour in as Survivor alum passes away aged 62

Survivor alum Keith Nale has passed away at the age of 62. While the exact cause of his death hasn't been mentioned, Hearts of Reality confirmed his demise on their Facebook Page on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Keith was a castaway from Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia, and was well-known for his performances in challenges and strategies.
After Nale's death was made public, Survivor fans thronged social media to pay tribute to one of the franchise's fan-favorite contestants. Many were devastated by the news and opened up about their memories of watching the late castaway on screen.
One tweeted:
"Lost a genuine Legend": Survivor fans pay tribute to the late Keith Nale
Soon after news of his demise became public, Survivor fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Nale. They recognized him as one of the best players in the competition and were immensely shocked by the news of his passing.
Fans also pointed out instances where Keith made them laugh or impressed them with his game.
Late Survivor contestant Keith was known for his talented gameplay
Keith Nale participated in two Survivor shows, including Survivor: San Juan del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia. He is known and remembered as one of the strongest players when it comes to winning immunity challenges and going a long way by only using his survival skills.
In the San Juan del Sur installment of the competition, Keith was termed the "underdog" from the very beginning. According to his CBS bio, the late contestant struggled with the strategic part of the game and was often targeted by fellow cast members after the merge. He was termed the "misfit" of the series.
However, Keith used his impeccable skills in the immunity challenge, which took him to the final four of the Survivor series. He used his immunity idol smartly and was also a mercenary vote between two opposing alliances. The late castaway was eventually eliminated ahead of the Final Tribal Council (FTC), as he was deemed a threat by his fellow castaways.
Keith eventually returned to the Cambodia series in 2015. According to his bio, he played a similar but more "collaborative" game in the installment. He initially participated from the majority Bayon Alliance. Keith eventually changed his alliance to Witches Coven after his "strategic inattentiveness (in the previous alliance) earned him the neglect of his allies."
The late Survivor contestant managed to reach the finals this time around as well. However, he was eliminated two days ahead of the Final Tribal Council (FTC).
Keith lasted for 38 days on San Juan del Sur where he participated with his son Wes Nale. In the Cambodia installment, he played for 37 days.
In his CBS bio, he described himself as "easy-going, fun-loving and hard-working." His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and golfing. The former fire captain was inspired by his father, who was 77 years then, but still strong enough to go fishing and hunting.
Keith, in fact, depended on his survival skills, including hunting, fishing, and swimming to keep going in the competition. The late Survivor cast member also revealed his strong suit as having a good social game, a knack for challenges, and working well with fellow castaways.
He was also excited about playing with his son Wes in Survivor: San Juan del Sur and said:
"We are both very competitive with others and with each other. I am looking forward to sharing and living out this experience with my son. Can't wait to show him the old man still has it!!"
Nale has left behind a great game for fellow Survivor castaways to look back on and for future applicants to take reference from. His death came as a shock and fans will remember him as a charming and fun personality.