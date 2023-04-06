Who was eliminated on Survivor 44 episode 6? Merge challenge, gameplay and more explored

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also navigating the new changes that came with the merge. While some were successfully able to form new connections, others failed to do so effectively.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Josh Wilder received 6 votes from his team and was eliminated from the competition. The contestant left the show just ahead of the all-important merge and lost his chance to earn $1 million.

The hit CBS series is hosted by Jeff Probst and has established itself to be a very popular franchise. Season 44 of the competition saw the cast members come from diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences. Throughout the past few weeks, they have done their best to work with their tribes - Ratu, Soka and Tika. The dynamics will be a little different now and it will be interesting to see what they bring to the table.

What transpired on this week's episode of Survivor?

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the castaways start a brand new day with a surprise note. The three tibes were told to join together at the beach, which meant that a merge was underway. Excited at the prospect of forming new alliances, the castaways embarked on the journey.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Survivor with a Capital S, reads:

"The tribes pack their bags and prepare to meet each other on the same beach; one castaway risks getting caught up in their own web of lies."

After reaching the beach, Josh made up stories to secure his safety. While walking with fellow Survivor castaways, he lied to Brandon the same way he did to Carolyn and Yam Yam about having the birdcage idol. He then told Jamie the truth about possessing a fake idol. However, these lies only made him a bigger target amongst the tribes ahead of the merge.

While Carolyn and Carson bonded well and sustained an undercover alliance called "Three Stooges" with Yam Yam, Matt and Frannie's showmance was stronger than ever. They all decided to keep their connections a secret.

Ahead of the immunity challenge on Survivor, host Jeff Probst announced that the castaways would have to "earn their way" into a merge by participating in two teams of six. The purple team had Carson, Matt, Jaime, Frannie, Carolyn and Brandon. The orange team had Heidi, Danny, Josh, Yam Yam, Lauren and Kane.

While both teams competed closely, Carson helped the purple team for a win. They gained immunity and a meal feast. Back at camp, the orange team were keen on voting Josh. Although the latter spoke to Heidi and Lauren, the duo believed that Josh would be the ideal vote-out, but had to make a backup plan in case he had an idol.

As the purple team on Survivor enjoyed their win, they also feasted on the same concerns. However, Carolyn revealed that Josh's idol was fake. But fellow tribemates weren't too keen on believing her and wanted a Plan B. They thought of keeping Kane as the backup vote.

However, the backup plan backfired after Carson told Kane about the latter being a backup. This led to a huge worry amongst the cast as Kane began plotting for Yam Yam to be the backup. While they were mad at Carson for blowing their cover, the latter explained that it was an unknown mistake on his part.

At the Tribal Council on Survivor, 6 votes were cast for Josh despite his plans and he was eliminated from the competition ahead of forming the jury.

Season 44 of Survivor is getting intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the contestants will face even tougher challenges and be met with complicated situations that will test their intelligence and mental strength. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

