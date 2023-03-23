"Carolyn is mother potential": Why are Survivor fans calling Carolyn Wiger a "mastermind" in episode 4?

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in reward and immunity challenges as well as navigating alliances, forming strategies and giving it their all to secure their safety in order to keep moving forward in the competition until one wins the title and $1 million.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Carolyn attached two red sticks in the form of an "X" on to the birdcage found in the previous episode. She also made a similar X back at camp and kept the advantage clue and the fake idol she found in the cage to fool a tribemate. She had the original advantage to herself.

While the Tika tribe noticed the X at the birdgage, Sarah saw the one at camp and calculated it to be an advantage that would save her from elimination. The castaway fell right into Carolyn's plan, thinking that she had a real idol when it was a fake one planted by her tribemate.

Fans loved Carolyn's strategy and called her a "mastermind." One tweeted:

Shawna @_ShawnieB Oh, Carolyn is mother potential. I like when the goofy character turns into the strategic mastermind. #survivor Oh, Carolyn is mother potential. I like when the goofy character turns into the strategic mastermind. #survivor

Carolyn concorts an elaborate plan on Survivor 44

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the castaways reeling from the previous week's elimination. In a confessional, Josh explained that he was in the middle of two alliances - Matt & Frannie and Danny & Heidi, and that he was safe being in the swing vote position. What he didn't know was that the rest of his tribe was united in planning to vote him out if they went to the Tribal Council this week.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled I'm Felicia, reads:

"One person from each tribe is chosen to go on a journey and receives surprising news that shakes up the game; tribes must slingshot themselves toward victory in the reward challenge to earn an essential camp item."

As the Tika tribe members on Survivor walked through the jungle, they found a couple of red sticks inside the bird cage that formed an "X." In a confessional, Yam Yam said:

"I was like, what? Is this still alive? Like, we were, like. given up on the fact that there was something in there. But who put that X in there?"

It was then revealed that it was Carolyn who had concorted the plan. She had previously found the key to the birdcage and opened it up to find her advantage. However, no one from her tribe knew about the same. She matched the X in the cage to a same one back at camp which had the idol clue and the fake idol she collected last week, hoping someone would find the same.

Fellow Survivor cast member Sarah noticed the X with the red sticks back at camp and believed it to be an advantage, just like Carolyn had planned. Sarah was overjoyed at herself for finding the sane, not knowing it was fake. She previously felt down about being at the bottom of the tribe, but was relieved thinking this would potentially save herself from elimination.

Even by the end of the episode, Carolyn was concerned about the way her alliance Yam Yam spoke to her and felt she was being left out of plans. She joined hands with tribemate Josh and lent a big hand to save him and vote for Sarah, blindsding both latter and Yam Yam.

Fans love Carolyn's strategy on Survivor

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Carolyn's plan. Check out what they have to say.

Roems✨ @Roems Y’all said Carolyn was too crazy to go far but she is a MASTERMIND yes queen #Survivor Y’all said Carolyn was too crazy to go far but she is a MASTERMIND yes queen #Survivor

Jerry @survbbchallenge Carolyn is a mastermind, this is A+ stealth #Survivor Carolyn is a mastermind, this is A+ stealth #Survivor

grace #teamanetra @blckwidowbrgade carolyn has the mind of a mastermind or whatever #survivor carolyn has the mind of a mastermind or whatever #survivor

Ali @lashtweets Whoever found Carolyn needs an immediate promotion to exec producer #survivor Whoever found Carolyn needs an immediate promotion to exec producer #survivor

No. @Nowbz Carolyn is both an amazing character and has a super strategic mind but still has faults; I genuinely believe she’s one of the best casting decisions in #survivor history Carolyn is both an amazing character and has a super strategic mind but still has faults; I genuinely believe she’s one of the best casting decisions in #survivor history

Season 44 of Survivor has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the castaways will face more complicated challenges and strategies that will test their physicality and intelligence. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

