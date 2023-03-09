"They are TV gold": Why are fans loving Carolyn and Yam Yam together on Survivor 44?

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in a series of challenges while also creating strategies, forming alliances, and doing everything they can to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Carolyn found an advantage and managed to keep it secret from the rest of the cast members. However, after her Soka tribe were at risk of elimination, she and Yam Yam dominated the episode with their bond and strategy to vote out Helen.

Yam Yam felt he vibed the most with Carolyn throughout the episode, and also called her a "mix of Goofy and Cher." The duo's fun interactions made the episode worth watching for viewers. Fans loved the duo on the show. One tweeted:

Sizzle 🔥🔥🔥 @McGirritable Carolyn and Yam Yam still have me laughing while they're leaving Tribal Coimcil and the credits are rolling...protect those two at all costs, they are TV gold #Survivor #Survivor 44 Carolyn and Yam Yam still have me laughing while they're leaving Tribal Coimcil and the credits are rolling...protect those two at all costs, they are TV gold #Survivor #Survivor44

Fans can't get enough of the Carolyn-Yam Yam duo on Survivor 44

Those who watched the episode took to social media to express their love for Carolyn and Yam Yam's bond.

Brian Scally @Brian_Scally Every episode should have both Carolyn and Yam Yam impersonating Carolyn #Survivor Every episode should have both Carolyn and Yam Yam impersonating Carolyn #Survivor https://t.co/iIj9SL3KrN

Heather @perksofbeingHC it’s such a relief to see her out there with someone who truly gets and values her exactly as she is. Whoever made the final call on putting Carolyn and Yam Yam on the same tribe— thank youit’s such a relief to see her out there with someone who truly gets and values her exactly as she is. #Survivor Whoever made the final call on putting Carolyn and Yam Yam on the same tribe— thank you 😭 it’s such a relief to see her out there with someone who truly gets and values her exactly as she is. #Survivor

#Survivor I really should have seen a Carolyn & Yam Yam duo coming. I didn’t, but I’m completely here for it. I really should have seen a Carolyn & Yam Yam duo coming. I didn’t, but I’m completely here for it. #Survivor

No. @Nowbz Too early to call Yam Yam and Carolyn the best duo in #survivor history? Too early to call Yam Yam and Carolyn the best duo in #survivor history?

DT @MouseConcerned I know I’m speaking for everyone when we’re all just waiting for the off season for Carolyn+Yam Yam content, their friendship sounds like it would be so fun #Survivor #Survivor 44 I know I’m speaking for everyone when we’re all just waiting for the off season for Carolyn+Yam Yam content, their friendship sounds like it would be so fun #Survivor #Survivor44

jas🫶🏼 @jasispisces Carolyn and Yam Yam carrying the show don’t argue with me #survivor Carolyn and Yam Yam carrying the show don’t argue with me #survivor

How did Carolyn escape elimination on Survivor 44 episode 2?

Tonight's episode of Survivor began with the castaways reeling after the previous week's elimination. Ratu returned to the camp after their Tribal Council.

Matthew was pleased with how the elimination played out. Kane was the only tribe member to vote for Brandon, and while he thought he could do damage control, Brandon confessed to not trusting him anymore in the game.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Two Dorky Magnets, read:

"Tribes must snake their way toward the win for immunity and reward; paranoia starts to set in over a looming suspicion; lines are drawn in the sand at the tribal council."

Matt opened up to his Survivor castaways about how he went through a breakup. He, however, established a bond with Franne, indicating a potential showmance this season. The three tribes, Ratu, Soka, and Tika, then went ahead to find any advantaged hidden in the jungle. The Tika tribe found a birdcage and with the hint of it being an idol, they started looking for the key.

Carolyn climbed up a tree but found a snake instead of a key. Eventually, Danny from the Soka tribe went in search of the key and found it. Carolyn also found the key, but both castaways planned not to tell their fellow tribe members. While the rest of the Tika tribe was away, Carolyn used her key to open the cage and get her idol. She now had an advantage that no one knew about.

As she reached the Survivor camp, she rejoiced at the fact that she could play her idol. She also had beads that had no power until now, but the game could change anyway. However, she soon realized that she hadn't put the empty bag in the cage, which would have made her tribe suspect her as she was the only member to drift off when the rest were trying to find the key.

As the Tika tribe headed back, they realized that the bag was open, which meant that someone already had access to the idol. However, they only suspected each other and surprisingly not Carolyn. When her tribe told her what had happened with the birdcage, she acted surprised and hoped no one suspected her.

Tika was eventually sent to the Tribal Council after losing the immunity challenge on Survivor. Helen and Carson decided to eliminate Carolyn. However, Yam Yam confessed to vibing with the latter and admitted that he "enjoys her energy." They decided to vote out Helen as they felt she was a smart player. They looped in Carson as well.

Season 44 of Survivor has been interesting and dramatic with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the castaways will have to put their best foot forward to prove that they are worthy of being in the competition. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

