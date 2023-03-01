How old is Kane Fritzler? Survivor 44 contestant is a law graduate

The 44th season of Survivor will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour special premiere episode will introduce viewers to 18 contestants from different backgrounds in the USA who will try to survive in harsh surroundings and win various challenges.

25-year-old Kane Fritzler is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan Law School. He currently lives in Saskatoon and describes himself as a high-achieving student.

Kane Fritzler is a part of the tribe Ratu on Survivor season 44

Kane Fritzler is not joining the show to win a million dollars but to grow as a person. His inspiration on the show is Tyson Apostol, who won Survivor: Blood vs. Water season. In an interview with Global news, he said:

"I want to go out there and have a ton of fun, but I also want to play super hard and leave my mark on Survivor, so I’m going to try and approach a Tyson game."

Kane told everyone that he was going to Vietnam and traveling the world while shooting for the show. He was supposed to start his job at the time but called his boss for an extension on his joining date. His boss agreed to the same, and soon after that, Kane began doing his “homework” for the show. He said in an interview:

"I mapped out all of the seasons that I knew I wanted to watch, and me and my girlfriend, Kat, we just crushed them. We were watching a binge-worthy dirty amount of Survivor."

He also did a lot of cardio and planned to make a lot of “allies out of friends.” When his grandmother visited, Fritzler and his family would watch the show together. Originally from Moose Jaw, Canada, he calls himself “Inclusive, loud, and competitive” and is now associated with Robertson Stromberg Barristers and Solicitors.

At a national negotiation competition held at a Canadian law school, he was named the best negotiator. His introductory video states that law school taught him to be a good negotiator and that he brings good vibes to the table.

The winner of Survivor season 44 will receive a $1,000,000 cash prize

Season 44 will feature 18 castaways participating in different challenges to win immunity and rewards. They will be divided into teams of three and will have to survive in very rough surroundings, even fighting and hunting for food. The show's "tribal council" of the show, formed by contestants, will have a chance to eliminate one player every week. The winner of the season, the sole survivor, will receive a $1,000,000 cash prize. After March 2022, the season was shot in Fiji.

Tribe Tika will have Bruce Perreault, Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Helen Li, Sarah Wade and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho. Tribe Soka consists of Claire Rafson, Danny Massa, Frannie Marin, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Josh Wilder and Matt Blankinship. Tribe Ratu's team members include Brandon Cotton, Jaime Lynn Ruiz, Kane Fritzler, Lauren Harpe, Maddy Pomilla, and Matthew Grinstead-Mayle.

CBS' description of the season reads:

"Contestants who are stranded on a remote island try to survive on it and face challenging tasks to win the grand prize money."

Survivor will air on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. After the television premiere, viewers can stream the show on Paramount Plus and the network's website.

