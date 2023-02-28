How old is Carson Garrett? Survivor 44 contestant is an intern at NASA

Survivor season 44 is set to air this week and will feature 18 new castaways as they make their way to a remote island where they’ll spend 26 days trying to survive in the wilderness.

One of the contestants set to compete in the CBS show is a 20-year-old “space nerd,” Carson Garrett, an intern at NASA. Garett likes to describe himself as multi-faceted, exuberant, and innovative. He wants to be a part of the show to prove that age does not define success.

Tune in on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Survivor season 44.

Survivor season 44 contestant Carson Garrett is inspired by Christian Hubicki

One of the 18 castaways set to appear in the upcoming season of the CBS show is Carson Garrett, an intern at NASA Johnson Space Center. The 20-year-old was a student of Georgia Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering.

Carson previously worked at Duffy’s Deli as a part-time Information Technology Consultant, followed by his time as a NASA L’SPACE proposal writing and evaluation scholar and NASA L’SPACE Mission Concept Academy project manager.

The season 44 contestant worked for Consult Your Community for almost three years in various roles, including project leader, vice president of engagements, and ultimately his current position of president of the establishment.

His LinkedIn bio states:

"NASA JSC Pathways Intern, experienced consultant, VIP researcher, and professional leader who finds meaning in solving problems, giving business advice, learning something new, and managing teams/projects."

The Survivor season 44 cast member spoke to Parade about being on the CBS show and said that he wants to be a part of the show to win the game and to prove that “age does not define success.”

He added:

"As someone who has obsessively studied the evolution of game theory within SURVIVOR, I cannot wait to test myself and see how my unique thought process and strategic background fare on a game built upon the idea of adaptability."

He further stated that the one life experience that prepared him for the game is completing two semesters’ worth of workforce development training at NASA in a year.

He also said that a former contestant he identifies with is Christian Hubicki, who embraced his quirks and nerdiness to disarm his opponents. The upcoming cast member added that Hubicki used his charm and intelligence as a weapon even though he was labeled as the weakest male in his tribe.

He added:

"I intend to model my game after him but focus more on diminishing my threat level until the endgame. Unlike Christian, I do not plan to reveal my engineering background (especially given the perceptions attached to rocket science). I want people to solely view me in a "Mr. Nice Guy" light and I plan to ensure no one will detect my deeply strategic underside."

