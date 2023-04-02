Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 8 is expected to drop on NBC on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The current season has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics, thanks to its entertaining plot, performances by the cast, and strong writing, among other things. It also continues to enjoy significant viewership.

The show centers around the titular character who solves a number of complex cases in Hawaii. It stars Jay Hernandez in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying important supporting roles. The series is helmed by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 8 reveals a shocking discovery about the Captain Greene case

A short 15-second promo for Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 8 offers a peek into several gripping moments set to unfold in the latest episode. In the upcoming episode, titled Dark Skies, Rick and Magnum find out some shocking truths about the Captain Greene case.

Meanwhile, TC and Higgins travel to Maui in order to help a billionaire track down the owner of a drone that's been harassing him. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode:

''Magnum and Rick make a shocking discovery in the Capt. Greene case; Higgins and TC head to Maui to help an eccentric billionaire find the owner of a pesky drone that has been harassing him; Shammy helps Kumu after an incident occurs at La Mariana.''

Apart from that, more details about the episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Birthright, focused on how Higgins and Magnum set out to delve deep into an investigation pertaining to the robbery of a man suffering from Alzheimer's.

The fifth season has picked up some pace and viewers can look forward to several more crucial events unfolding in the remaining episodes of the season.

What is Magnum P.I. about? Plot, cast, and more details revealed

Magnum P.I. tells the story of a man named Thomas Magnum, who returns to Hawaii from Afghanistan and starts working as a private investigator, solving a number of complicated cases with his friend and former M16 partner Juliet Higgins.

A short synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Thomas Magnum is a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, becomes a private investigator in Hawaii. A charming troublemaker and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum solves tough cases with his ex-MI6 partner Juliet Higgins, and when he needs backup, he calls on his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, T.C. and Rick, to bring the heat.''

The synopsis further reads:

''With keys to a Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other and a few Mai Tais on the way, Thomas Magnum is always on the case.''

The series stars Jay Hernandez as Magnum and his performance is one of the show's greatest strengths. Hernandez perfectly embodies his character's charming and humorous nature. His other notable acting credits include Bad Moms, Hang Time, and Crazy/Beautiful, to name a few.

Starring alongside him are actors like Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville Wright, and many others.

Don't miss Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 8 on NBC on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

