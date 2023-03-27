Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 7 recap: T.C. finally confronts his mother

The past few seasons of Magnum P.I. have witnessed Theodore "T.C." Calvin (Stephen Hill) build a family of his own after starting out with a rough childhood himself. However, the recent episode has had him confront yet another demon from his past, which then turned out to be a progressive step towards building the family he has so desperately sought while growing up.

A significant figure from his past surfaced in episode 7 of Magnum P.I. season 5, triggering past trauma within him while also bringing him closure and answers to questions that have troubled him for decades now. Private investigator Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) took a case that blindly led them to T.C.'s mother Verna, who wished to reunite with her son after 36 years.

The latest episode of Mangum P.I., titled Birthright, premiered on March 26, 2023. It revolved around a robbery in the house of an old army veteran named Mr. Urima that helped him discover shocking secrets about his family and past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the recent episode of Magnum P.I. season 5.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 7: Does T.C. reunite with his mother after 36 years?

Episode 7 of Magnum P.I. season 5 dived into T.C.'s past when Thomas Magnum started working with a woman who wanted to find her son, or at least that’s what she informed him about when he took the case. Little did he know that this woman was T.C.'s mother, Verna. The mother-son duo hadn't seen each other in 36 years after she abandoned him while struggling with mental illness herself.

The episode revealed that Verna has been sick for years, which hindered her from being a good mother to her son. The problem was that no one had explained to T.C. why his mother had left, which made him angry about what she had done.

Now that she is better, Verna longed to see T.C., but she realized she couldn't intrude on his life all these years later. Thus, Verna contacted Magnum knowing that he was her son's friend and made the bold move only after finding out that she was on her feet and was ready for it. She wanted Magnum to pass on the message to T.C. in hopes of spending time with him during her time on the island.

sarah @sasizzle2

I felt that

#MagnumPI "You gave up your place in my life a long time ago"I felt that "You gave up your place in my life a long time ago" 💔I felt that#MagnumPI https://t.co/9DtIGTQmzK

Magnum deserved credit for coming right out with Verna's request to T.C., who flat-out rejected a meeting with her regardless of the explanation but was later talked into seeing her once, even if it was to get closure and get things off his chest once and for all. However, the meeting didn't go as everyone had hoped.

T.C. told Verna about the hurt she caused when she abandoned their family and the troubles he and his father faced afterwards. However, Cade, who lost his own mother because of her addiction, got through to him. The first step was to forgive Verna, and although he told her that there was limited room in his life, he was willing to rebuild their relationship.

The latest episode of Magnum P.I. also investigates a high-profile burglary

Magnum then accompanied Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) on a separate investigation, which had them looking for an expensive necklace taken from the home of an elderly army veteran, Gus Urima (Lawrence Pressman). Urima was able to gun down one of the robbers while the other managed to escape with the necklace.

Thomas and Juliet decided right away that the robbery had to be an inside operation since the clumsy thieves found the jewelry much too soon. The scene was also set to appear as a break-in. The greedy brother, Brett, certainly seemed to be a plausible candidate, and the police also believed it to be an inside job.

After acquiring the information, they determined that the stolen necklace was fake and it was then revealed that Kerry never filed an insurance claim for it because she sold the original necklace for money for Urima's treatment. The burglar then returned, looking for the money stashed around the house. Following this, he was arrested by cops.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 8 airs on April 2, 2023.

