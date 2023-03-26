What time will Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 7 air on NBC? Release date, plot, promo, and more

Season 5 episode 7 of Magnum P.I. will air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 pm ET on NBC. The show aired on CBS from seasons 1 to 4, but unfortunately got canceled by the network. NBC revived it for a fifth season, which premiered on February 19, 2023.

Magnum P.I. stars Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "T.C." Calvin, Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, and Tim Kang as Gordon Katsumoto in lead roles.

They are joined by Domenick Lombardozzi, Corbin Bernsen, Christopher Thornton, and Bobby Lee, among others in recurring roles.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 7: Thomas Magnum tasked with finding the robber of a family heirloom

The upcoming episode of Magnum P.I. is titled Birthright. It's directed by Doug Hannah and written by Andre Jackson and Eric Guggenheim.

Here is the official promo for the upcoming episode released by NBC.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"Magnum and Higgins investigate the robbery of an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer's; the ohana tries to help TC overcome a past trauma."

From the released promo and synopsis, we learn that there has been a robbery at an elderly man's place. The man suffers from Alzheimer's, and the thief has stolen an expensive family heirloom worth a lot of money. Thomas and Juliet have to solve this mystery, and they don't have a lot of time to do it.

TC, on the other hand, faces some problems from his past. The headquarters tries to support him through this tough phase.

What happened in the previous episode of Magnum P.I.?

Season 5 episode 6 was titled Dead Ringer. It was directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Barbie Kligman.

In this episode, Thomas and Juliet were tasked with finding a man named Jack Hill, who was apparently a murderer. Meanwhile, Rick grew more and more suspicious about Thomas and Juliet being a thing.

The official synopsis of the episode read,

"Katsumoto's hearing date has arrived, and he will learn if his career in law enforcement is over for good or not; Magnum and Higgins are hired to investigate a man their client believes committed murder; Rick's suspicions grow on their relationship."

What is Magnum P.I. about?

The NBC action drama show is a reboot of the popular show of the same name, which aired from 1980 to 1988. Thomas Magnum is a former Navy SEAL and private investigator who is now a detective in Hawaii.

Tom Selleck portrayed the character in the original show. According to NBC's official website, the description of the ongoing season reads:

"Magnum P.I. is inspired by the '80s crime series of the same name, starring Hernandez as the ex-Navy SEAL turned smooth-talking private investigator, Thomas Magnum. When Magnum isn't working as a security consultant for the endlessly elusive author Robin Masters, he and his valued team tackle some of the most insane cases Hawaii has ever seen. Season 5 is bound to have a slew of adventures on the horizon, picking up where Season 4 left off."

The ongoing season has 20 episodes and will be released in two parts, with 10 episodes each. Executive producers of the show include John Davis, John Fox, Eric Guggenheim, Peter M. Lenkov, Justin Lin, and Danielle Woodrow.

Season 5 episode 7 of Magnum P.I. will air on Sunday, March 26, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes