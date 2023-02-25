Who was Michael Ernst? U.S. Navy SEAL tragically dies in Arizona parachute training incident

Michael Ernst, a decorated U.S. Navy SEAL, died during free-fall parachute training in Marana, Arizona, on Sunday (February 19). He was taken to Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix where he was pronounced dead.

According to a statement sent to the Military Times, Ernst was a Chief Special Warfare Operator who was assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit. Described as an "exceptional teammate," Michael Ernst joined the US Navy in August 2009 and three years later became part of the U.S. Navy's elite SEAL unit.

Douglas M. Ducote Sr. @RealDMDucoteSr 🏻 U.S. Navy Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst (SEAL) has died during a parachute training exercise. May the Lord welcome him home with open arms and comfort his family and friends U.S. Navy Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst (SEAL) has died during a parachute training exercise. May the Lord welcome him home with open arms and comfort his family and friends 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SXp4Kpfdml

The cause of the fatal accident is still under investigation. The Navy refused to provide any further details regarding the case, stating that it would be "inappropriate" to comment on the tragedy that killed Ernst until a report on the incident is completed.

"Exceptional teammate" Michael Ernst was a decorated Naval sailor

According to officials, Naval Special Warfare Operators train in free-falling techniques on a regular basis and these risky maneuvers are performed at high altitudes, with a low opening called "HALO." It was while training that Michael Ernst died in a tragic accident.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the leader of the Naval Special Warfare Command, said:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family. Mike was an exceptional teammate. He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates...Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family, and he will never be forgotten."

Ernst enlisted in 2009 and joined his first Special Warfare unit three years later. Over the course of his career, Ernst earned the Silver Star, the Joint Commendation Medal (with Combat Device), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, amongst other awards.

The decorated SEAL was in combat situations in three different theaters of war. Michael Ernst is survived by his wife and two young children, ages 5 and 2.

Neo @joejester73 #michaelernst Rest in peace Chief Michael Ernst. Having been injured in a parachuting accident before, it is sad to hear that paratroopers are still getting injured and losing their lives as a result of training. Special thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends Rest in peace Chief Michael Ernst. Having been injured in a parachuting accident before, it is sad to hear that paratroopers are still getting injured and losing their lives as a result of training. Special thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends 😢#michaelernst

According to CNN, the US Navy is also investigating the death of another SEAL during training in 2021. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commander of SEAL Team 8, sustained fatal injuries during a fast-rope training exercise, which involved descending swiftly on a rope from a high altitude aerial platform such as a helicopter.

Data collected by Military.com states that Ernst's death is the 4th training-related death for the Navy in only the last 14 months.

