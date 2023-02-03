What happened to Dwayne Johnson's mom? Severe car accident photo sparks concern online

Dwayne Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, recently met with a car accident. The Black Adam star shared a picture of a red vehicle that was damaged entirely in the front. The Rock took to his Instagram and wrote:

“Thank you God. She’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver, and attempted suicide.”

Johnson added:

“Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all. I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”

The comments section of the post was flooded with best wishes from the actor’s friends and fans. Detailed information about the incident has not yet been revealed and it has been confirmed that it is not the same car that Johnson gifted his mother in 2021.

The Hobbs & Shaw star often posts about his mother on Instagram, and he even shared a heartfelt message for her on her 72nd birthday.

Who are Dwayne Johnson’s parents?

Dwayne Johnson with his parents at the Hand And Footprint Ceremony held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson’s mother, Feagaimaleata Fitisemanu Maivia, was born on October 25, 1948. Her parents were wrestlers and she is a member of the Samoan Anoa’i wrestling family.

Although Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, Maivia did not marry Rocky Johnson until 1978. The duo divorced in 2003 and Maivia never remarried.

The Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, was a famous wrestler and was the winner of different National Wrestling Alliance titles. He emerged as the winner of the World Tag Team Championship in 1983 and the first black champion in the history of WWE.

In one of his posts in 2015, The Rock opened up about his family's financial struggles growing up and how they were evicted from an apartment in Hawaii because they could not pay the weekly rent of $180.

Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming projects

Dwayne Johnson will next appear in the action-adventure film Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan. The film will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

Apart from Johnson, Red One also features Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J.K. Simmons, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel, and Bonnie Hunt.

Johnson last appeared in the 2022 superhero film Black Adam, where he played the lead role. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam was a commercial failure despite grossing $393 million at the box office.

