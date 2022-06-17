"It was a tough legacy to follow": Chris Evans opens up about replacing Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear

Chris Evans is currently trending online as he replaced Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming animated movie, Lightyear.

Speaking about the replacement, Evans told a news outlet it was tough for him to match up to Allen. The Avengers: Endgame star revealed that he was excited when Disney and Pixar approached him first but was also hesitant.

He said,

“My team called and they said, ‘OK, we have everybody.’ Usually, if everybody’s on the call, it’s either really good news or really bad news. They said, ‘So, Pixar has a movie. They wanna pitch it. All they told is was Buzz Lightyear.’ I said, ‘Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear, but OK.’”

This is not the first time Evans has played the role of a hero as he has gained recognition for his appearance as Captain America in the MCU franchise.

Reasons behind Chris Evans’ casting

Director Angus MacLane has finally opened up on why Chris Evans was brought in for the voice of Buzz Lightyear. In an interview with a news outlet on June 8, 2022, MacLane revealed that this was intentional.

He explained,

“Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofer and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief. In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama.”

MacLane said that Evans’ personality was similar to Allen's and it had everything needed for the character. Evans also praised Allen’s performance as Buzz Lightyear stating that he used Allen as a guideline.

The Knives Out star said that he had to create an understanding of the character and try to bring something new alongside maintaining Allen's legacy.

He said,

“Eventually I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation, and part of that was lowering the tone of my voice. I basically have to lower the register of my voice in everything that I do.”

The makers of Lightyear have also restored a same-sex kiss scene in the movie. Addressing that, Chris Evans said that it should be normalized and is happy that steps are being taken to ensure that.

About Lightyear: Release Date, Cast, and more

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Lightyear is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series.

The movie will focus on Buzz Lightyear, who gets stranded on a planet with his commander and crew. While they struggle to return home, they face a threat, Emperor Zurg.

The film is scheduled to release on June 17, 2022 and its world premiere was held on June 8, 2022, receiving positive reviews from critics.

