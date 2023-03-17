Noise on Netflix review: An abandoned factory consumes a family

Noise pollution is a real problem, and to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, people often move to quiet towns or villages. However, what if the silence of a small town is way louder, more disturbing, and scarier than the noise of a city?

In the same vein, Noise on Netflix is a commentary on a number of subjects, including family drama, mental health, generational guilt, and mysterious secrets. Directed by Steffen Geypens, this Belgian film manages to keep the viewers on the edge of their seat from start to finish.

Noise has even been compared to another recent film called White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Both films take place on the backdrop of man-made calamities that make life unbearable.

Netflix's Noise sees Meet Matt, a big-city influencer, returning home and discovering a horrifying truth

Noise has three main characters - Matt, his father Pol, and Liv. Matt and Liv are in a relationship, and they previously lived in a big city. However, they decided to move back to Matt's childhood home in a quiet town. The couple even has a baby boy named Julius. Being new parents, they try to figure out how to play the role but often run into problems of their own.

The home they move into is a gigantic mansion. Pol, Matt's father, was a prominent name in the town's glory years, but he and his family are a controversial subject among the common folks. Pol is an old man who suffers from dementia. Although he lives in an old people's home, he regularly shows up at the mansion to check it out. Moreover, there is a pond in front of the lake that Pol says he dug himself.

The father and son duo are then seen taking a stroll as they arrive at an abandoned and rusty factory. Pol tells his son that years ago, when Matt was still an infant, he owned the factory. Their family was respected back then, but a catastrophe led to the death of many factory workers and residents of the town. After that, Pol was getting treated like a villain.

Matt's father was adamant that he was innocent. In fact, he tried hard to save lives. The story sparked interest from Matt as he began investigating the truth. The deeper he dug, the more mentally deranged he got. Soon, his relationship with Liv worsened and he even started neglecting his son, Julius. However, the tension in the movie gains momentum when viewers see Matt being paranoid upon hearing even the faintest noise, which also includes his son's cooing.

The film is a decent psychological drama with mystery and painful revelations. Viewers see visuals of a deteriorating relationship and how mental health issues can ruin a person. Since the film is set in a sleepy town, the audience regularly witnesses visuals of lush greenery and space throughout the movie.

Apart from that, the cinematography, music, and plot are good enough to grab an individual's attention. Performances by Sallie Harmsen, Ward Kerremans, and Johan Leysen are nothing short of brilliant and convincing. Even the supporting actors do a good job as they manage to give a memorable performance.

Although the movie has a duration of 90 minutes long, it still manages to hit the spot with its suspense. The ending is predictable, and it would have been better if the factory's back story could be more detailed since it was pretty obvious on the first watch.

As such, Steffen Geypens' movie is a good one-time watch for thriller freaks.

Noise is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.

