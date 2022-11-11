What is Lewy body dementia? Cause of death explored as Survivor Season 6 contestant Roger Sexton passes away

Survivor star Roger Sexton recently passed away on October 26 at the age of 76. He was well-known for his appearance on the sixth season of Survivor. His family revealed that he died at his daughter’s residence following a long battle with Lewy body dementia. They said,

“Surrounded by his loving family and the caring assistance of Walla Walla Hospice, Roger was finally able to find peace.”

Jenna Morasca, the winner of Survivor Season 6 wrote in an Instagram post that although she had her differences with Sexton, they would always remain a family.

What is Lewy body dementia? Roger Sexton’s cause of death explored

Roger Sexton died from Lewy body dementia, which is a progressive form of dementia following Alzheimer’s disease. Protein deposits, known as Lewy bodies, develop in nerve cells in the brain regions that help in thinking, memory, and movement.

The disease causes problems in mental abilities and people might have visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention. Common symptoms of this disease include visual hallucinations, movement disorders, poor regulation of bodily functions, cognitive problems, sleep difficulties, fluctuating attention, depression, and apathy.

Factors increasing the risk of Lewy body dementia include age, sex, and family history. The problem is more common in men than women and those who are above the age of 60.

The symptoms can take a worse turn at one point and can lead to severe dementia, aggressive behavior, depression, increased risk of falling and injury, and worse parkinsonian signs and symptoms like tremors and death about seven to eight years after symptoms first occur.

Roger Sexton had a keen interest in hiking, skiing and biking and was a member of the International Mountain Bike Association

According to Roger Sexton’s obituary, he was born in Oakland, California, and was raised in the Bay Area. He then joined the Marines and served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967.

He was later discharged and tied the knot with Diane Rodrick in 1968. He then completed his graduation with a Construction Management degree from the California Polytechnic Institute San Louis Obispo in 1971. He also became the vice president of a construction contracting company.

Roger had a keen interest in outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and biking and was a member of the National Offroad Biking Association, International Mountain Bike Association, USA Adventure Racing, and the Sierra Club.

He became popular after participating in the sixth season of Survivor in 2003 which was shot in Brazil near the Amazon River. The men and women were split into tribes competing against each other until they were included in one group with only ten contestants remaining.

Roger was voted out of the show after the women’s team convinced most of the male contestants to remove him. He is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Amy, her husband Brian Evensen, grandchildren Drew and Hadley Evensen, and sisters Pamela Mills and Patricia Markowitz.

