Who was Dan Lembo? Tributes pour in as 'Survivor: Nicaragua' contestant dies aged 75

Survivor: Nicaragua contestant Dan Lembo has passed away at the age of 75. His obituary stated that he died on September 3 at his residence in Manhattan but did not reveal the cause of his death.

Lembo’s friends and family members paid tribute to him and called him a charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant who loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old.

The obituary also said that he used to enjoy softball with his friends at Bridgehampton on weekends and will be remembered as a friend to all and a father of two.

Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType



RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September.RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September. RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit https://t.co/BqkHF9PJuX

Jim Early @TheGameSurvivor RIP Dan Lembo. He was really kind to Brenda after the show RIP Dan Lembo. He was really kind to Brenda after the show https://t.co/7GnuxSctT8

Dan is survived by his sons Matthew and Michael, their spouses, and five grandchildren. In Dan’s obituary, Matt thanked him for being his father and described him as a happy person and best friend. Meanwhile, Michael wrote:

“Dad, no matter the situation, you were always there for me. You were my first phone call. You were my travel buddy. Every weekend, we would take our trips. From skiing in Vermont, looking at homes in the Hamptons, a sunny weekend in Miami, or a Yankees’ playoff game, we were always together. I will miss you. I love you.”

Dan Lembo was popular for his appearance on

Survivor: Nicaragua

Dan Lembo was famous as a contestant in Survivor: Nicaragua (Image via PaulBacon30/Twitter)

Dan Lembo gained recognition as a contestant in Survivor: Nicaragua. Although he did not perform well in challenges, he was loved by his tribemates and managed to survive several Tribal Councils during the pre-merge portion of the game. He survived on the show until the final five.

He was included in the Espada tribe, and although he had to undergo a few knee surgeries before participating in the show, they did not affect his performance. He was 63 years old when he competed on the 21st season of Survivor. In an interview with People following his elimination, Lembo said,

“I didn’t play Survivor for money. I wanted the adventure. I’m the type of guy who sees a challenge and thinks, ‘I could do that.’ So I wanted to be part of this crazy game – and I did pretty well, I’d say! I made it really far.”

Before participating in Survivor: Nicaragua, he had a successful career in real estate and was already a millionaire. He was spotted wearing expensive alligator shoes throughout the show.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Dan Lembo was eliminated on Survivor: Nicaragua, but he still had a huge fanbase. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Just A Guy @SurvivorFan03 Man RIP to Dan Lembo. He was one of my favorites from Nicaragua. I absolutely love this picture of him sitting in the giant chair Man RIP to Dan Lembo. He was one of my favorites from Nicaragua. I absolutely love this picture of him sitting in the giant chair https://t.co/L1Opi8SIUZ

Martin Holmes @RedmondSurvivor Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType



RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September.RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September. RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit https://t.co/BqkHF9PJuX As noted by Mike Bloom, #Survivor Nicaragua alum Dan Lembo passed away in September. Sending condolences to his friends and family. RIP Dan. twitter.com/AMikeBloomType… As noted by Mike Bloom, #Survivor Nicaragua alum Dan Lembo passed away in September. Sending condolences to his friends and family. RIP Dan. twitter.com/AMikeBloomType… https://t.co/YCNEhiqcVU

not class president @daaamn_endolia twitter.com/amikebloomtype… Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType



RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September.RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September. RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit https://t.co/BqkHF9PJuX being dead for two months unbeknownst to the wider community is SUCH a dan lembo thing to do <3333 RIP mysterious expensive-footwear king #survivor being dead for two months unbeknownst to the wider community is SUCH a dan lembo thing to do <3333 RIP mysterious expensive-footwear king #survivor twitter.com/amikebloomtype…

sinnoh confirmed amanhã @feliperochacu twitter.com/AMikeBloomType… Mike Bloom @AMikeBloomType



RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September.RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit It seems the #Survivor community has lost another alum, as it’s been discovered Dan Lembo passed away in September. RIP to an enigmatic character from Nicaragua who gave us alligator shoes, giant chairs, an all-time jury speech, and a surprisingly tender family visit https://t.co/BqkHF9PJuX Dan Lembo dono da imagem fora de contexto mais engraçada de survivor (com contexto também) Dan Lembo dono da imagem fora de contexto mais engraçada de survivor (com contexto também) 😭😭 twitter.com/AMikeBloomType… https://t.co/PbEF0oX0wA

According to People, hundreds of people attended Lembo’s memorial service, which took place on September 7.

Poll : 0 votes