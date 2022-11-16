Who was Dan Lembo? Tributes pour in as 'Survivor: Nicaragua' contestant dies aged 75

Survivor: Nicaragua contestant Dan Lembo has passed away at the age of 75. His obituary stated that he died on September 3 at his residence in Manhattan but did not reveal the cause of his death.
Lembo’s friends and family members paid tribute to him and called him a charismatic, larger-than-life, outgoing bon vivant who loved nothing more than spending time with his children and friends – new and old.
The obituary also said that he used to enjoy softball with his friends at Bridgehampton on weekends and will be remembered as a friend to all and a father of two.
Dan is survived by his sons Matthew and Michael, their spouses, and five grandchildren. In Dan’s obituary, Matt thanked him for being his father and described him as a happy person and best friend. Meanwhile, Michael wrote:
“Dad, no matter the situation, you were always there for me. You were my first phone call. You were my travel buddy. Every weekend, we would take our trips. From skiing in Vermont, looking at homes in the Hamptons, a sunny weekend in Miami, or a Yankees’ playoff game, we were always together. I will miss you. I love you.”
Dan Lembo was popular for his appearance on
Survivor: Nicaragua
Dan Lembo gained recognition as a contestant in Survivor: Nicaragua. Although he did not perform well in challenges, he was loved by his tribemates and managed to survive several Tribal Councils during the pre-merge portion of the game. He survived on the show until the final five.
He was included in the Espada tribe, and although he had to undergo a few knee surgeries before participating in the show, they did not affect his performance. He was 63 years old when he competed on the 21st season of Survivor. In an interview with People following his elimination, Lembo said,
“I didn’t play Survivor for money. I wanted the adventure. I’m the type of guy who sees a challenge and thinks, ‘I could do that.’ So I wanted to be part of this crazy game – and I did pretty well, I’d say! I made it really far.”
Before participating in Survivor: Nicaragua, he had a successful career in real estate and was already a millionaire. He was spotted wearing expensive alligator shoes throughout the show.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Dan Lembo was eliminated on Survivor: Nicaragua, but he still had a huge fanbase. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
According to People, hundreds of people attended Lembo’s memorial service, which took place on September 7.