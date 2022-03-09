Shane Warne’s MCG memorial service to be held on March 30

Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne’s MCG memorial is set to be held on Wednesday, March 30. The state funeral will be held after a private family service, which is expected to take place towards the end of next week.

As per the latest reports, the body of the cricket icon is being prepared for a repatriation flight from Thailand to Australia on Wednesday. Warne died on March 4 at the age of 52 while holidaying in Koh Samui. His remains are currently at Bangkok Police Station’s mortuary.

According to a report in Fox Cricket, discussions over Warne’s memorial service have begun, but immediate plans are on hold until Warne’s body arrives on Australian soil.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was earlier quoted as saying that public service would be an opportunity for fans to pay tribute to the legend. He had said:

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country.”

Apart from the memorial service, MCG’s Great Southern Stand will be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand in honor of the spin wizard. Incidentally, Warne took a hat-trick and also claimed his 700th Test wicket at the famed venue.

“Special sportsman, competitor and person” - Kevin Pietersen pays tribute to Shane Warne

Tributes for Warne haven’t stopped flowing ever since his sudden demise at the age of 52.

On Tuesday, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to social media to hail the cricket great. Sharing a post on Instagram with a picture of himself with the late Aussie, Pieterse wrote:

"He played hard and I mean VERY hard, but he always congratulated you if you did something pretty special! Just a special sportsman, competitor & person! Love ya, Shaunie!."

Earlier, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting broke down while remembering his long-time teammate and said that he was shocked like the rest of the world.

Thai police have ruled out any foul play in Warne’s death and confirmed following an autopsy report that he passed away from natural causes.

In a memorable 15-year international career, the leg-spinner played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs, claiming 708 and 293 wickets respectively. He was the Player of the Match in the semi-finals and the final as Australia lifted the World Cup in 1999.

