In Pictures: Moody, Maverick, Magician - The many shades of Shane Warne

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne is no more. The man, who is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday at the age of 52.

Fox News shared a statement from Warne's management, which said that he passed away in Thailand. The statement read:

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne leaves behind a legacy that will be very difficult to match for the coming generations. In an illustrious 15-year international career, he played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs, claiming 708 and 293 wickets respectively.

He was part of the Australian squad that lifted the World Cup in 1999 and, in fact, was the Player of the Match in the semi-finals and the final. Warne holds the record for having taken the most Ashes wickets (195), featuring in seven series wins from 1993 to 2007.

Shane Warne: Reliving the remarkable journey

In the wake of the Aussie great’s sudden demise, we look back at his extraordinary journey on and off the cricket field through a compilation of some memorable pictures.

Ian Healy congratulates Shane Warne on his 100th Test wicket during a Test against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval. Pic: Getty Images

Shane Warne plays cricket with the locals during Australia's tour to Pakistan in 1994. Team-mates Mark Waugh, Michael Slater and Damien Fleming wait in the slips. Pic: Getty Images

The Aussie traumatized England, especially in the Test format. Here he appeals for the wicket of Graham Thorpe during the 1st Test of the 1994-95 Ashes in Brisbane. Pic: Getty Images

Justin Langer and Shane Warne of Australia relax in the sea during their tour to the West Indies in 1995. Pic: Getty Images

Paul Reiffel (left) and Shane Warne look dejected after Australia’s loss to West Indies in a Test match in Trinidad. Pic: Getty Images

The Aussie great celebrates victory over England in the fifth Ashes Test Match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England in July 1997. Pic: Getty Images

Gary Kirsten of South Africa is bowled by Shane Warne of Australia in the 1999 World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. The match finished a tie as Australia went through after finishing higher in the Super Six table. Pic: Getty Images

Australian cricketer Shane Warne takes a snooze on the shoulder of Steve Waugh, as the players prepare to pose for the official Australian Cricket Board World Cup team picture at the Crown Casino, Melbourne, Australia. Pic: Getty Images

Shane Warne’s appeals were as convincing as his deliveries. Here he pleads for a wicket during an ODI against West Indies at Sydney in 1996. Pic: Getty Images

Rivals on the cricket field, Sachin Tendulkar (left) and Shane Warne shared great mutual respect for each other. In this picture, the legends are captured during training at Brabourne Stadium in September 2004 in Mumbai, India. Pic: Getty Images

Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne are unarguably regarded as two of Australia’s greatest match-winners. The duo are seen in discussion during the first final of the Carlton and United One Day Series against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in February 1999. Pic: Getty Images

Stuart MacGill’s international career suffered as it coincided with the Shane Warne era. Here, the two are seen together during the 5th Ashes Test at the SCG in 1999. Pic: Getty Images

The Aussie spin wizard looks frustrated during the historic 2001 Test in Kolkata. Pic: Getty Images

A dejected Shane Warne of Australia is consoled by teammate Glenn McGrath after being dismissed for 99 (his highest Test score) against New Zealand in Perth in 2001. Pic: Getty Images

Australia's three retirees (L-R) Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Justin Langer meet the media after day four of the fifth Ashes Test Match at the SCG in January 2007. Pic: Getty Images

