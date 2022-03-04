In Pictures: Moody, Maverick, Magician - The many shades of Shane Warne

Australiancricket legend Shane Warne is no more. The man, who is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin, died of a suspected heart attack on Friday at the age of 52.
Fox News shared a statement from Warne's management, which said that he passed away in Thailand. The statement read:
"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."
Warne leaves behind a legacy that will be very difficult to match for the coming generations. In an illustrious 15-year international career, he played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs, claiming 708 and 293 wickets respectively.
He was part of the Australian squad that lifted the World Cup in 1999 and, in fact, was the Player of the Match in the semi-finals and the final. Warne holds the record for having taken the most Ashes wickets (195), featuring in seven series wins from 1993 to 2007.
Shane Warne: Reliving the remarkable journey
In the wake of the Aussie great’s sudden demise, we look back at his extraordinary journey on and off the cricket fieldthrough a compilation of some memorable pictures.